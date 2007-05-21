Eugene Wigner Joins the Manhattan Project

Hatred’s homicidal.

Hitler knows. He makes

what most men mean by hate

a tepid sentiment,

though at the time,

no one seemed inclined

to notice, and I wondered,

When will my Hungarians

awaken? I waited

for the Jews to rouse

themselves. But only

slowly were they moved

to anger; even then

most merely said,

“depose the madman.”

Moderation’s suicide.

A whimper while the butcher

spreads fresh paper.

Even in translation

in the Times, he aims

his hate at me, my family

trapped in Budapest.

Our decades-old conversion

meaningless. In Nazi law,

I could become a hausfrau

more easily than Lutheran.

Why should I hesitate

to bend my skills to kill?

My colleagues here

at Princeton wince.

I challenge them

to say which wrong

they disapprove of more:

the braying Nazi donkeys,

or this Jew who has

the questionable taste to corner them.

This poem was published in the May 21, 2007 issue of the magazine.