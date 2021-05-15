TRB From Washington

Apparently America cannot be the world's policeman. Political quarrels in foreign lands are none of our business. Apparently our nation is "on the verge of catastrophic decay" because we've been ignoring the problems of the poor. Major new government initiatives are called for. These are not sentiments culled from the 1972 McGovern campaign or the speeches of Hubert Humphrey. These are "new ideas" being trumpeted by America's triumphant conservatives. To which the proper response is an exasperated, "Now they tell us!"

McGovern said, "Come home, America." Paleocon Patrick Buchanan now writes, "America is coming home." He recommends, as part of a "new nationalism," the withdrawal of all our troops stationed abroad and a general indifference to the fate of foreign nations.

Neocon Irving Kristol confesses that lie has achieved that indifference. He resents the pages devoted to international news in The New York Times. The struggle between "a Mr. Doe and a Mr. Taylor" in Liberia gives him "a sense of numbness." Ethiopians starve as brutal Marxists duke it out for power, but "one's fund of compassion for suffering peoples all over the world is limited" and "we have no national interest there." Godspeed to the Burmese people struggling for democracy, but Burma has been undemocratic for decades "and the American people seem not to have experienced any trauma as a consequence."