Bury me with my books.

Slip one under my head:

a satin pillow's much too soft

for such a rigid bed.

Bury me with my books.

Open some on my chest,

their pages shadowing the heart

beginning its long rest.

Bury me with my books,

tossed in until the hole

is filled with words instead of dirt

and I am like a mole

happy to stay hidden,

not needing light to see

that paper heaven made by hands,

the books that buried me.