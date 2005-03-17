Senior Moment

Alas, one person not in that crop is Julius Hodge. His decision to come back for his senior year was an obvious gamble and, at this point, at least, it looks like a gamble that won't pay off. Hodge has had a very disappointing year--his scoring average and shooting percentage are down and, perhaps more importantly, his team is, too. At the beginning of the season there was much talk that Hodge, by coming back to school, would make N.C. State a legitimate national championship contender; instead the team has underperformed (which is the reason for its low seed in the NCAA tournament). This poor performance has mostly been blamed on Hodge; last year's ACC player of the year only made second-team All-ACC this year, and there are plenty of people who thought he was a charity pick even there. NBA scouts have surely noticed all this, and now some basketball experts feel that Hodge has played himself out of being a first-round pick. The mock draft at NBAdraft.net has Hodge falling all the way to the 22nd pick of the second round. If Hodge does indeed go in the second round, college basketball players will notice; and when they face the decision down the road between going pro or coming back to college, the cautionary tale of Julius Hodge will likely weigh on their minds and perhaps convince them that staying in school for another year isn't worth the risk.

But a stellar tournament performance by Hodge, in which he leads N.C. State to a couple of upset victories, could do wonders for his draft status and transform him from a cautionary tale into an inspiring one. Which is the biggest reason I'm pulling for N.C. State to make a bit of a tournament run. The talent level in college basketball, while not as great as it was before the rash of early entries to the NBA in the 1990s, is finally approaching the pre-NBA-exodus level again. And at no time is this more evident than in the NCAA tournament. As we watch the games over the next few weeks and marvel at the high caliber of play, we should be rooting for anyone whose success makes it more likely that such a high caliber of play continues in future years.

There's also the matter of how the defection of players to the NBA affects the relationship between college athletics and academics. No one should delude himself into thinking that star athletes at schools like N.C. State are scholars first. And Hodge didn't exactly return to school to give himself a shot at a Rhodes (although he is scheduled to graduate this spring). But at this point, anything that makes the relationship between athletes and their schools just a little less mercenary seems like a small step in the right direction. Julius Hodge is obviously hungry to have his college career end on a high note. Let's hope that in the coming weeks he gets to eat a few more meals.