Senior Moment

If you care about the future of NCAA basketball--or the primacy of college academics over college sports--then root for N.C. State and its senior star, Julius Hodge.

Hodge is an impossible-to-ignore presence on the court. A trash talker of the highest order, he's constantly running his mouth and getting under his opponents' skin. And he doesn't just annoy opponents with his taunts: Hodge has been known to a throw a well-placed elbow or (a bit more unconventionally) to untie the shoe of a player on the opposing team. He complements all his yapping and quasi-dirty play with an old-school floor game--playing suffocating defense and demonstrating an uncanny ability to weave his slender 6'7" frame through traffic and down the lane for wondrous layups. In other words, Hodge is one of those players you love if he's on your team and you hate if he's not. As a fan of the University of North Carolina--which has a fairly strong rivalry with N.C. State--I've spent most of the last four years doing the latter. But now, as Hodge's college career is about to come to an end, I'm anxious for him to play just a little bit longer.

One of the reasons I've come to appreciate Hodge is for his entertainment value. His trash talking--which carries over from the court into his media interviews--is actually pretty hilarious. Last year, after a disappointing performance in a game at Duke, a reporter asked Hodge whether the raucous Duke students in the stands--better known as the Cameron Crazies--had thrown him off his game. Hodge was offended by the question. "There's no way I could let a guy with a 4.5 GPA, acne, and bad breath decide the way I'm going to play," he replied. Later that year, after State beat Duke in a rematch, Hodge was asked by a reporter to explain the victory. While most athletes would have given a standard quote about "playing as a team" and "following the game plan," Hodge--who's listed at 205 pounds but looks like he weighs about 190--was far more colorful. He simply said, "When we hungry, we eat!"

More important than Hodge the entertainer, however, is Hodge the symbol, because he actually represents something all college basketball fans should support: the star player who ignored the temptations of the NBA to come back to school for one more year. The Harlem-born-and-bred Hodge was a McDonald's All-American in high school who was highly touted when he came to N.C. State. In his first year there he was the runner-up for freshman of the year in the Atlantic Coast Conference (the top conference in college basketball); his sophomore year he made first-team All-ACC; and in his junior year he was named ACC player of the year. At that point, it seemed only natural for Hodge to forgo his senior year and turn pro. Most basketball experts projected him as a late first-round draft pick--which meant that, like all players selected in the first round, he would have received a three-year guaranteed contract. But Hodge decided to return to N.C. State for his senior season (becoming the first ACC player of the year to come back to school since Tim Duncan returned to Wake Forest in 1996).

One of Hodge's reasons for coming back to school was high-minded: He'd promised his mother he'd get his degree. He also said he wanted to try to win a national championship. But the biggest factor, it seems, was that Hodge hoped another year in college--during which time he could work on his jump shot and gain some weight--would improve his draft status, moving him from a late first-round pick to an early one.