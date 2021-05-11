The Democratic Temper

The times were in tune with Huntington's analysis. He sees the sixties and seventies--"the S&S Years," he calls them--as a phase of politics when Americans reasserted their democratic creed with a special intensity. These politics of "creedal passion," he argues, "necessarily made moralism and opposition the dominant theme. … Outrage and protest, together with their sometime children invective and violence, set the tone. …" As a result, "authority structures throughout society" were weakened, not least the presidency. Only "a complex and drawn-out process," Huntington concluded, could restore the effective power of that office. "Vigorous and responsible national leadership requires a network of petty tyrants. The protests, exposure, reforms and realignment of the S & S Years substantially shredded that network." Until it is restored, "the gap between the leadership that people desire and the leadership that the system permits will further discredit those in leadership positions and, in a vicious circle, make it still more difficult for them to act."

Persuasive a year ago, but the Reagan presidency makes one wonder. Ronald Reagan took office committed to reform on a vast scale and in complex detail. His victories over Congress have been stunning. He won them primarily because he caught the mood of the country in his campaign and has continued skillfully to express it in what he has said and done. It was not his party that won the election for him, but he who carried fellow partisans into office on his coattails. And before that he had similarly won the nomination not by the "peer review" of some national Republican elite, but by winning 60 percent of the vote in 32 primaries, many of which had been set up in response to the "creedal passion" of the S & S Years.

I do not mean to paint him as a rustic fellow, crying out to the people and looking down at his feet, like some latter-day sockless Jerry Simpson. But Ronald Reagan is something of a populist. And he has thereby restored authority to the presidency. Of course, his good fortune may not last. (Personally I cannot hope that it will; his priorities are not my priorities.) His political success to date, however, must make one ask whether the American democratic creed may not have a potential for generating authority that Huntington's account does not comprehend.