The Democratic Temper

His historical thesis is that this gap between the ideal and the real causes continual tension and periodically erupts in a frenzy of reform when Americans try in vain to close the gap. In these periods of upheaval the main driving force is not a "rational response" to the abuse of power, nor the clash of class or economic interest, but the exigent ideal itself. The"moralism" that it engenders cannot succeed; hence, it cannot last and therefore will lapse into "cynicism," "complacency," or "hypocrisy," often in that order, so that one can usefully trace "a moralism-cynicism-complacency- hypocrisy cycle in American public consciousness." Conforming to a cyclical model, our politics has produced outbursts of "creedal passion" about every 60 years: the four periods being the Revolutionary, the Jacksonian, the Progressive, and the S&S Years of recent memory.

Huntington's analysis tells us a great deal about these four periods. One cannot fail, however, to be struck by the omissions. Where, for instance, are Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War? The terms "creedal passion" and "moralism" fit Lincoln's rhetoric, except for the overtone of disparagement they convey. It is so obvious as to be embarrassing to observe that Lincoln did say that he was trying to fulfill American ideals and that preserving the Union, freeing the slaves, and laying the foundations for a great era of nation-building were an enormous vindication of them.

Again, why does Huntington refuse the New Deal a place among his examples of "the politics of upheaval"? That, we may recall, is the title of Arthur Schlesinger's volume on the most productive years of Rooseveltian reform. Curiously, Huntington says that the New Deal was not a time of "creedal passion." Let me suggest the atmosphere of those years by recalling how in 1936 in his acceptance speech at Philadelphia FDR promised in hyperbole swollen and abrasive even by American standards that as 1776 had wiped out "political tyranny" so 1936 would bring "economic tyranny" to an end. The "economic royalist" metaphor that was launched into the political battle by this speech was not only moralistic adornment. It also expressed the emerging purpose of the New Deal to create a new balance of economic power by a series of massive structural reforms, as captured later on by John Kenneth Galbraith in his concept of "countervailing power." With that rhetoric moralizing these reforms, Roosevelt mobilized a coalition that dominated American politics for a generation.

No less startling are the omissions from Huntington's account of the period to which he gives the most attention. It was during the 1960s and 1970s that spending on social programs soared, a new kind of economic management was attempted, and the American welfare state really got under way--and, some say, out of control. Not to take up these big economic and social reforms is to pass over what many people would think were the most important developments in American politics in those years. But this neglect must be entirely intentional on Huntington's part. Why else should he call this period the S&S Years and never mention the Great Society or Lyndon Johnson?