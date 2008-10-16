Promising black politicians like Cory Booker, Deval Patrick, Adrian Fenty, and Harold Ford would find it harder than Obama did to attract support for presidential runs: No matter how stirring their speeches, the good word would be, “Look what happened to Obama!” And for years to come, professors would teach the 2008 election as a lesson about racism rather than about a heartening near-victory that no one could have imagined as recently as 15 years ago.

In August the hot news was The New York Times/CBS poll noting that one in 20 whites said they would not vote for a black man. Even those most self-appointedly vigilant about the depth of America’s racist roots had a hard time pretending that one in 20 was exactly threatening--but then the poll also showed that one in five whites thought most of their friends would not vote for a black presidential candidate. But imagine a poll asking people about their friends that revealed, say, that they thought most of them weren’t racists--something not hard to imagine. Social scientists would likely laugh it out of the room--“anecdotal,” and so on--because it would be telling them something they didn’t want to hear.

In September it was the AP/Yahoo poll making the inbox rounds, showing that a third of white Democrats agreed with the pairing of at least one negative adjective with blacks. But how hard is it to imagine that someone who says black people are more likely to, for example, be angry than whites might nevertheless be an Obama fan? After all, it wasn’t so long ago that the wise cocktail party comment on Obama was that he is “the kind of black person white people are okay with.” In line with that, the same poll shows that three out of five whites who pair a negative adjective with blacks intend to vote for Obama anyway.

And so it goes: All evidence is that the role of racism in Obama’s reception has been and will be blissfully marginal. Yet it is hardly unlikely that the race will be close. And as such, because there surely are backwards people out there who will not vote for Obama because he is black, it will not be impossible to fashion an argument that racism decided a McCain victory.

Of course, the best case will only be that racism tipped the election by a few points. But besides the fact that there will be equally coherent arguments that it did not, the proper analogy would be that pneumonia is often what kills AIDS patients. No one would claim that this means that pneumonia, as opposed to lung cancer, heart disease, or AIDS itself, is a grievously urgent medical crisis in America. Yet black America’s shorthand consensus will be founded upon just such a logical fallacy: that “Obama lost because America remains a deeply racist country.”

Why would such an athletically pessimistic conclusion be so attractive to black people? Partly because of insecurity, as Shelby Steele artfully framed it in his signature book titled, as it happens, The Content of Our Character. Unsure of our worth after 350 years of abuse and just 40 years blinking in the light of an America past Jim Crow, we too easily seek the crutch of noble victimhood as a substitute for a true inner pride it can still be hard to feel deep down.

Another reason is that for blacks who are not poor--i.e. most black people, as quiet as it’s kept--this Cassandra tendency is a gesture of solidarity with our less fortunate fellow blacks. Black America is poised awkwardly between a private commitment to keeping our heads up despite the obstacles and a sense that our public face should be one of tribalist plangency. Tyler Perry’s plays and movies are runaway hits with black audiences featuring Perry’s drag grandmother character Madea counseling Bill Cosby-esque “deal with it” wisdom. Yet, as Peggy Noonan nailed it on blacks’ reception of Reverend Jeremiah Wright’s victimologist rantings, we are also committed to Walt Whitman’s “barbaric yawp,” asserting “I’m still loyal to our bitterness.”

This bone-deep antipathic sentiment is processed as a key element in informed black identity. To let it go is to risk, for one, seeming unfeeling about the innocent black 17-year-old slammed against a police car by cops trawling a neighborhood on a drug bust. Then also, to let it go would mean imagining that Barack Obama missed the prize simply because he wasn’t up to it. Many black people aren’t ready to face something like that squarely just yet: Black America, understandably given its history, is nursing an inner-wound.

That Obama’s loss in the general election may have more to do with his performance than his melanin will be treated as something to acknowledge parenthetically at best. And that will be a dismissal of the very lesson Dr. King tried to teach us. Two decades ago, when Jesse Jackson ran for president and Time magazine did a cover with his picture and the headline “JESSE!?”, it was just to sell copies: We all knew America wasn’t ready for a black President. Perhaps the reaction was partly due to certain things about Jackson himself, but who knew that not so long later, a black man would be within a hair’s breadth of the White House in part because of his race? Yet, if we truly understand that King’s lesson was that black people are whites’ equals and not eternal poster children, then we must confront the fact that race is not the only reason Obama could lose.

King’s next birthday celebration will be, as it happens, the day before Inauguration Day, and I dread the prospect of black America treating King Day as an opportunity to rue how McCain’s swearing in will show “far we have to go” 40 years after King’s death, rather than celebrating that how close Obama came to the prize showed how magnificently far we have come.

John McWhorter is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute and the author of Our Magnificent Bastard Tongue: The Untold History of English.