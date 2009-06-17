The progress under Obama has been similarly slight: In February, Britain accepted a one-time U.K. resident of Ethiopian descent who was arrested in Pakistan in 2002; and, earlier this month, France took in a lone Algerian arrested for plotting an anti-U.S. attack in Bosnia, a move the Associated Press described as "a gesture" to the new president. But Obama needs more than gestures. And Fried seems to be struggling to make that happen.

Thus far, Europe has seemed like the most promising destination, because of both popular support for Obama there and Fried's extensive experience on the continent. "He knows the Europeans better than anyone in government," says Matthew Waxman, a Columbia University law professor who handled detainee issues during the Bush administration. But Fried turned up few takers last month during his first swing through European capitals. He won't name specific countries, but, in early May, word leaked word that Fried visited Berlin with Attorney General Eric Holder, where the men asked Germany to accept ten Gitmo Uighurs. The German government says it is considering the request, but the prospects look dim: Bavaria's interior minister has called the idea "extremely naive," and asked why the United States can't take the Uighurs.

Further sabotaging Fried's efforts is the recent political posturing on Capitol Hill. In recent weeks, several key members from both parties in Congress, including Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, have declared their firm opposition to allowing Guantanamo detainees into the United States, including ones who would be locked up in a supermax prison. Even the Uighurs are anathema to many members of Congress. Although press reports have suggested that the Obama administration might place a few Uighurs in northern Virginia, the state's two Democratic senators, Jim Webb and Mark Warner, have expressed strong and conditional opposition, respectively. Republican Congressman Frank Wolf, who represents the area, says he doesn't care who the Uighurs went to Afghanistan to fight. "A terrorist is a terrorist is a terrorist," he recently told Fox News.

And the more members of Congress fulminate over the idea of allowing detainees on U.S. soil, the more foreign countries blanch. "We want to be helpful. But I think it's going to be really tough to sell new detainees if the U.S. doesn't make any gesture on their own territory," says one European diplomat. While his country sincerely wants to help, he says, the diplomat concedes it is unlikely to accept more than a token handful of detainees, thanks in part to a wary public whose view is "Guantanamo wasn't our idea." "The exaggerated quality of much of the debate in the U.S. has obviously hurt," Fried concedes.

That's why some observers say that the more important diplomacy isn't overseas, but on Capitol Hill, where Obama finds himself at cross-purposes with ostensible allies like Reid and Webb. Any official act by Congress to prohibit the transfer of any detainees to the United States, says Malinowski, of Human Rights Watch, "would be deadly for Dan's efforts."

But Fried has other things to worry about. Beyond the hodgepodge of 60 cleared detainees of mixed nationalities, he must also find homes for many of the 97 Yemenis now in U.S. custody, few of whom are expected to be charged. The Obama team had hoped to send them back to Yemen, but a recent spike in Al Qaeda activity there, plus Yemen's outlandish reported demand of a $1-million payoff per detainee has Fried hunting elsewhere in the region--a game of Middle Eastern politics less suited to his background. "Dan's going to need to reach out far beyond Europe," says Sarah Mendelson, director of the Human Rights and Security Initiative at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Ultimately, says Bellinger, the former Bush official, it may be impossible to find homes in humane countries for the vast majority of the men at Guantanamo. As a fallback, the United States might have to repatriate some of the men to their repressive home countries after all--which would leave Fried the task of winning promises of good treatment from those governments. "Those are some of the toughest negotiations," says Bellinger, "where we say we have to have high-level, ironclad, specific assurances that [detainees] will not be mistreated, but with some kind of monitoring mechanism."

Fried doesn't pretend that the road ahead will be easy. But he clearly wishes he could have more support from members of Congress who don't seem to appreciate that the Obama administration doesn't want dangerous terrorists running loose any more than they do. "I'm not unrealistic about terrorism," says Fried, who was in the White House on September 11. "I was in the situation room when they sent our names out to an off-site, so that, in case we were hit, they wouldn't have to do that tedious work with dental records. So I am perfectly aware of the threat that terrorism poses." But keeping Guantanamo open poses its own kind of threat, he notes. And that's why the clock is ticking: eight months and counting. Poor Dan, indeed.

