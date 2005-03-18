On The Making Of A Durable World, Part Two

Remembering the long romance of art lovers with Claude, whose undeniably beautiful paintings have always left me somewhat cold, I was able to recalibrate my vision and, at least for the moment, lose myself in James's sensibility, a sensibility so thoroughly art-saturated that he could say: "You begin to take your saddle for a faded old arm-chair in a palace gallery. A month's rides in different directions will show you a dozen prime Claudes"--reminding me of what an artist friend had said to my husband and me as we were setting out on a trip to Tuscany for the first time a number of years ago, "Driving through the hill towns is like driving through landscapes in Renaissance paintings that you will be seeing in museums." In the very next sentence, this sentiment lands James and his reader in an actual gallery, the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj, before "two famous specimens" by Claude, which, in turn, puts James--and the reader vicariously--in that rare aesthetic state of seeing and enjoying exactly what Claude, two centuries before him, had experienced when he first painted these bucolic scenes, even as James knows well that Claude's vision has prepared his own, through a conjunction of memory and sensibility, to see the campagna as if it were composed like a painting, literally, in the picturesque style. James thus spoke of how "delightful" it was "to feel the common element in one's own sensibility and those of a genius whom that element has helped to do great things." And then he provided one of the clearest expressions of how a common world is formed through art:



Claude must have haunted the very places of one's

personal preference and adjusted their divine undulations

to his splendid scheme of romance, his view of the poetry

of life. He was familiar with aspects in which there wasn't a

single uncompromising line. I saw a few days ago a small

finished sketch from his hand ... which was almost startling

in its clear reflection of forms, unaltered by the two centuries

that have dimmed and cracked the paint and canvas.

I now longed to see with my own eyes all that James had so beautifully drawn in words and also to see if I, too, having now imaginatively entered into James's sensibility, could partake in the vision of Claude, which had so shaped the way art-minded people perceived the natural world from the seventeenth through the nineteenth century. So I did what any other twenty-first-century aesthete would do and went to the Internet in search of the paintings and drawings that James had admired. I had no trouble finding the Landscape with Dancing Figures (1647) mentioned in a footnote as one of the Claudes that James would have viewed at the Doria Pamphilj. It is still there, though I was disappointed to find only it on the gallery's website, where James had spoken of "two famous specimens." (Had the other been sold or turned out not to be a Claude?) Looking at the picture on my screen--drastically reduced in scale and deprived of its texture and nuance--I could nonetheless make out Mount Soracte small and blurred in the distance, and to my surprise, bearing an uncanny resemblance to the distinctive outline of Cezanne's Mont Sainte-Victoire. It turned out that James had described and no doubt had seen the mountain just as it appeared in the background of this Claude--"ris[ing] from its blue horizon like an island from the sea." And it appeared in precisely this poetic guise in many other Claudes that I viewed as I moved rapidly, and with a dizzying effect, from museum site to museum site on the Internet. But when I lingered before brighter-than-real-life reproductions of paintings that I have seen here at the Met or at the National Gallery in London, I could no longer keep at bay the powerful memory of my actual experience before a Claude--how remote, even alien, his perfectly balanced, Arcadian worlds seemed to my modern eye, accustomed as it is to the more wild, fugue-like, dissolving landscapes of Turner and C?zanne, but also of Van Gogh and Seurat and Monet and Kiefer.

Perhaps I would do better with his sketches, I thought, but to my disappointment, I couldn't easily locate any on the Internet. When I typed into Google "roman campagna," the elegant contour of Soracte, now that I had become aware of it, appeared to me over and over again--still in its poetic Claudian guise of an island rising from the sea--in the far distance of drawings of the young Turner before he became the Turner of magnificent light, atmosphere, and motion, that is, when he was still composing picturesque Italian landscapes with trees right out of Claude in the foreground with titles like Mount Soracte in the Roman Campagna. I was a little sorry to find this famous mountain beginning to lose its Claudian look when, in a plein-air painting by Corot with the still Claude-besotted name, The Roman Campagna with the Claudian Aqueduct (1826), it appeared as a marker of distance clearly delineated between an enormous, light-filled, tumultuous blue sky and a flat, golden field strewn with classical remains.

And then when I came upon an early, oval-shaped, albumen print by the Scottish photographer Robert Macpherson, I saw that Claude's long-beloved picturesque principles of composition were being left behind. Although the photograph bears the old, familiar name, The Campagna Near Rome (1850s), it contained an entirely new vision--a flat, dark silvery field in the foreground cut by a slowly receding horizon line of ancient aqueducts in ruin, with Soracte barely discernible except as a hazy, gray, spectral shape far off in the distance. This picture, even with all of its telling marks of nineteenth-century photography, was closest in time to James, so I wondered, was I now seeing what the Roman campagna, at least through an early camera lens, actually looked like when James made his glorious rides through it? But just as this question occurred to me, another image appeared on my screen: I found myself staring in wonder at a modern-day, color photograph of Mount Soracte that resembled nothing so much as the plein-air landscape by Corot. And with that, I turned the computer off.