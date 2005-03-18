On The Making Of A Durable World, Part Two

Although I have never strolled or driven, let alone ridden on horseback, through the countryside around Rome, James's vivid portrayal of his delightful rides transported me there in imagination. Reading James today here in New York, after more than 130 years have passed between us, I could still hear "the disembodied voice of the lark," feel the "languor" of "the Roman air," see the flowers that "multiply and the deep blues and purples of the hills, turning to azure and violet," all of which incited in me a deep longing to view Mount Soracte, which "rises from its blue horizon like an island from the sea and with an elegance of contour which no mood of the year can deepen or diminish." I didn't know this mountain with its dissonant though beckoning name, yet James's lyrical appreciation of it conjured before me Cezanne's Mont Sainte-Victoire, its violet-dappled, azure mass looming upward as the sky, mottled green and turquoise and mauve and cream, stretched downward to meet it. Apparently, I wasn't alone in my ignorance; a footnote informed the reader, "Part of the chain that borders the Roman plain as the Sabine mountains, Soracte, also known as Soratte, is unnoted or sparely noted by many modern guidebooks, although nineteenth-century travelers compared it to Gibraltar and made it a popular outing."

As is often the case when I read about the Rome that for centuries had been the most cherished destination of "the Grand Tour," I felt an enormous and terrible gap open up between our modern, deracinated world and this earlier, classically rooted one. My having paused at the footnote, which interrupted the rhythm of James's reverie, made the sentence that followed all the more jarring: "You know it well, you have seen it often in the mellow backgrounds of Claude." For me, James's word picture had evoked Cezanne, but it was perfectly natural for James and his first readers to think of Claude Lorrain, for, as I knew from my work on the picturesque sensibility, Claude's landscapes had made him a favorite of cultivated travelers and art lovers through James's time, although even as James penned these words in the early 1870s a revolution in taste inaugurated by Turner was already displacing Claude in the aesthetic imagination. Where just a few years earlier I would have had only the faintest impression of Claude in mind, now I did know his paintings well enough to imagine just the kind of pastoral landscape James had delighted in seeing.

Remembering the long romance of art lovers with Claude, whose undeniably beautiful paintings have always left me somewhat cold, I was able to recalibrate my vision and, at least for the moment, lose myself in James's sensibility, a sensibility so thoroughly art-saturated that he could say: "You begin to take your saddle for a faded old arm-chair in a palace gallery. A month's rides in different directions will show you a dozen prime Claudes"--reminding me of what an artist friend had said to my husband and me as we were setting out on a trip to Tuscany for the first time a number of years ago, "Driving through the hill towns is like driving through landscapes in Renaissance paintings that you will be seeing in museums." In the very next sentence, this sentiment lands James and his reader in an actual gallery, the Palazzo Doria Pamphilj, before "two famous specimens" by Claude, which, in turn, puts James--and the reader vicariously--in that rare aesthetic state of seeing and enjoying exactly what Claude, two centuries before him, had experienced when he first painted these bucolic scenes, even as James knows well that Claude's vision has prepared his own, through a conjunction of memory and sensibility, to see the campagna as if it were composed like a painting, literally, in the picturesque style. James thus spoke of how "delightful" it was "to feel the common element in one's own sensibility and those of a genius whom that element has helped to do great things." And then he provided one of the clearest expressions of how a common world is formed through art: