In the wake of the hysteria over West Nile virus, which entered the United States in the summer of 1999, Osterholm threatened us with deadlier mosquito-borne infections, such as Rift Valley fever, malaria, and dengue. "It's going to happen," Osterholm told a 2003 meeting of mosquito-control experts. "As water runs down a hill, it's going to happen."

It hasn't happened. There have been no large-scale lethal epidemics of mosquito-borne diseases in the United States since malaria was wiped out in the 1940s. There are two reasons for this, according to Ewald: screens and air-conditioning. "Dengue comes across the border every year from Mexico," says Ewald. "It can't take hold here." Mosquitoes can't get to us in large enough numbers to establish a human disease pool.

There's no question that H5N1 avian flu, which first emerged in Hong Kong in 1997, is a deadly disease in birds. Its virulence evolved in the crowded chicken farms and markets of Asia, where thousands of birds are packed into filthy cages-- disease factories for chickens. Zoo tigers and other mammals fed contaminated meat have also died of it; ducks, who are often asymptomatic, have spread the germ through their feces to other water birds. With so many infected creatures across Asia, there is a lot of opportunity for people to come into contact with the virus.

A total of 112 people are known to have contracted avian flu since December 2003, and 57 have died of it--a death rate of over 50 percent. If that rate held and the disease became as transmissible as normal human flu, we would be looking at destruction worse than the Black Death, worse than any catastrophe humanity has ever witnessed.

One problem, though, is that we don't actually know H5N1's true mortality rate. We have no idea how many people in Asia contracted H5N1, came down with a mild infection, and became immune. Research from 1992 has shown that Asian chicken farmers have antibodies to many different forms of the H protein, including H5, in their blood. That's not uncommon: according to University of Ottawa molecular virologist Earl Brown, chicken farmers in North America have antibodies to bird flu strains.

And, in Asia, there are millions of chicken farmers. Prince of Songkla University physicist Sikke Hempenius, a close observer of the outbreak, points out that there are two million in Thailand alone. There are also the many abattoir women who slaughter poultry. There have been billions of chicken/human interactions over the past two years. According to Hempenius, there hasn't been a single case of H5N1 flu among chicken farmers or abattoir women in Thailand. Have they been exposed to the disease? How could they not be, with millions of infected birds all over Asia? Are they, in effect, vaccinated against H5N1? Only if massive blood surveys were carried out could we know for sure--but no one has done this work.

The flu chorus says that bird flu has only to mutate and gain transmissibility among humans to start the deadly ball rolling. In her Foreign Affairs piece, "the next pandemic?," Garrett puts it this way: "If the relentlessly evolving virus becomes capable of human-to-human transmission, develops a power of contagion typical of human influenzas, and maintains its extraordinary virulence, humanity could well face a pandemic unlike any ever witnessed."

There is no question that the flu virus mutates rapidly; this is one of the major sources of concern by molecular virologists, many of whom feel that a chance mutation may be enough to push H5N1 into becoming transmissible from person to person. But these chance mutations would have to occur in the right context. (Mutations that happened while the virus circulates among chickens, for instance, are unlikely to matter much to the disease's human transmissibility.) As virologist Peter B. Jahrling, chief scientist at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, says, "Mutations without selection have no consequence."

Furthermore, the panic purveyors don't seem to consider what transmissibility means from the germ's perspective: It is the way in which germs cause symptoms in the host that allows them to leave that host and infect another. With a respiratory infection, this generally means that germs must be shed in coughing, sneezing, or simply mouth-breathing. But the few autopsies that have been performed on H5N1 victims reveal virus deep in the crevasses of the lung tissues, not in the major airways, where you'd expect to find an infectious flu, according to Brown. And a recent study on health care workers in Thailand who cared for avian flu patients shows that, out of 25 workers, not one had been infected, even subclinically. Only in one case, involving a mother and daughter in Thailand, is human-to-human transmission considered probable. In other words, transmissibility among humans is more than just one random tweak of the bird flu genome away.

Even if H5N1 were to become easily communicable among humans, mass death would not follow. Our experience with the SARS coronavirus is instructive. Like avian flu, SARS emerged out of the disease cauldron in East Asia, where domestic animals, wild animals kept in cages as exotic specialty foods, and humans all exist in close proximity. Thought to be a disease of civet cats, SARS, through mutation, acquired the ability to infect human cells. Some time in late 2002, it began to spread among people. But its transmission was erratic. Most people never spread the virus at all, while some individuals, for unknown reasons, infected large numbers of people in a single instance. Even though the disease—which killed about 800 people out of around 8,000 known to have been infected--popped up in several countries around the globe, it never became a pandemic, as prompt public health measures broke the chain of transmission.

Ewald argues that the SARS virus, had it continued to spread, would have evolved to become more effective at transmission. But, by keeping its host mobile, it would also have become less virulent. By Ewald's reasoning, if avian flu starts to move from person to person, its virulence should drop, too--so long as great numbers of people immobilized by illness are not packed into close quarters with the healthy. This sort of disease factory does not exist today. Ordinary crowding won't do it. You need conditions like the Western Front in World War I to allow virulent, transmissible human flu strains to evolve.

Flu hysteria has been rising for many months now. The pandemic is no closer. Reading Garrett's article in Foreign Affairs, you sense she's hedging her bets. "In short, doom may loom. But note the 'may'…nothing at all could happen. Scientists cannot predict with certainty what this H5N1 influenza will do." That is not true. Evolutionary biology tells us that the worst-case scenario--a lethal, transmissible, world-destroying flu--cannot happen, any more than Ebola or Marburg can steal out of the jungle and destroy the human race. If we have an H5N1 flu pandemic, which is certainly possible, we have no logical reason to believe it will be deadlier than the pandemics of 1957 and 1968. We do not need "a new Manhattan Project," in Osterholm's terms, to protect us from pandemic flu. We need an inoculation to protect us from disease hysterics.

Wendy Orent, a science writer, is the author of Plague.

By Wendy Orent