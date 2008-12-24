How peddlers of sleaze became fonts of expertise.

Trent Lott is tired of being stereotyped. It's two weeks after the election, and Lott is at a Marriott hotel in Washington, D.C., in order to address the annual forum of the American League of Lobbyists. The profession, of course, took a beating from both presidential candidates during the campaign that just finished. "This year was extremely tough," laments Dave Wenhold, the group's incoming president. "We're worn down, and they've been slapping us around, ... and many lobbyists won't speak up for themselves." But Trent Lott will. The former Senate majority leader--and current head of a lobbying firm he started with fellow ex-senator John Breaux--is here to do some consciousness-raising. "I was told, in this new life, what you do is keep your mouth shut and lay low," Lott is telling the crowd. "But I was highly offended by what Congress and the campaign were saying, and I wanted to step up and speak up." As his speech wears on, Lott seems to warm to his role as the Harvey Milk of lobbyists. "Ethics lobbying reform--what a disgrace," he declares. Later, unveiling a gigantic photo of the First Amendment on the stage, he points to the section that describes the right to petition and proceeds to quote James Madison's treatise on organized factions. Lobbyists, he explains, are democracy's conduits of information. "They can represent children, environmental groups, shrimpers, nurses--you name it!"

Lott is not the only lobbyist who is refusing to be embarrassed by his professional identity. "I was giving a speech once, and I was introduced as a 'government relations consultant,'" says one speaker at the meeting, Doug Bennett. "I told him, 'I'm a lobbyist!' and then he said, 'You want me to say that in front of all of these people?' It's ridiculous. We should not be ashamed of what we do." Another speaker, Linda Dooley, put it this way: "I yearn for the day that my lobbyist friends can look their mothers in the eye and say, 'I am a lobbyist,' without having to explain anything."

If the American League of Lobbyists has its way, that day will come sooner rather than later. With a reform-minded president arriving in town and promising to limit their sway (earlier this year, Obama described Washington as "a place where good ideas go to die ... because lobbyists crush them with their money and their influence"), lobbyists are desperate for a speedy makeover. Bolstering their own sense of self-worth is helpful, of course, but it is merely a start. Lobbyists now find themselves engaged in a frenetic bid to convince official Washington that, far from being the greedy corporate hucksters of popular imagination, they are actually a misunderstood band of idealists and wonks.

In truth, this effort at rebranding began not on November 4 but rather two years ago, when Democrats retook Congress. During the heyday of the Bush administration and the Republican majority on the Hill, industry lobbyists found natural allies in government. Already in ideological harmony with the politicians they were trying to influence, corporate lobbyists didn't need to make a case so much as nurture a mutually beneficial relationship. Hence the lavish courtship rituals of someone like Jack Abramoff.