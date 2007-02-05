What makes the prospect of such investigations so nerve-racking isthat companies can't just win a verdict and move on. "Working on aninvestigation is very different from working in a courtroom," saysEleanor J. Hill, a partner at King & Spalding and a former staffdirector of the joint congressional inquiry into September 11."Congress has broader leeway on the type of questions they can ask,a lot of evidentiary rules don't apply, lawyers can't stand up andobject every five minutes, there's no umpire to appeal to if they'rebeing treated unfairly." The p.r. aspect also matters a greatdeal--businesses have to worry about their public image andreputation if they're being raked over the coals by a member ofCongress. One lawyer sounded an almost fatalistic note about theprocess: "A company facing congressional hearings often just has totake its lumps and move on--the object is often simply to limit thedamage, and a lot of damage you can't avoid."

So what can you do? How does the poor little zebra turn the tableson the cheetah? There's the diplomatic approach, for one, explainsJim Turner, a former Democratic representative from Texas who nowworks at Arnold & Porter, one of the top law firms dealing withinvestigations. "It really helps to know the people on thecommittee," he says. "You can find out the nature of the inquiry,you can tell them your side of the story and, sometimes, try to seeif there's a way to head off the need for hearings in the firstplace." Then again, Arnold & Porter ranks as one of the top lawfirms in the country, housed in a massive building downtown withvast resources at its disposal. One gets the sense that, faced withsuch an adversary, even Waxman might be amenable to a friendlychat.

Not everyone plays so nice, of course. "When I think about the oiland pharmaceutical industries," says Tiefer, "I think about theirability to respond to any request for documents with millions ofrecords to bury the inquirers and make it impossible to find theneedles in the haystack. The [committee] staff with relevantexpertise can often be counted on one hand and are no matchfor--literally--truckloads of documents." Most defense lawyers Ispoke to, however, were more demure about their ability to overwhelmCongress. "Hypothetically, I can have more lawyers, but they haveall the power to make demands, sway public opinion, hold hearings,issue subpoenas," says Lanny A. Breuer, a partner with Covington &Burling. "I'd like to think we're pretty good lawyers, but I don'thave that power."

More frequently, a company has to fight its battles in the realm ofpublic opinion. "If you're being treated unfairly, a lot of timesthe best and only recourse is to hit back in the area whereCongress is hoping to have an impact-- namely, through the press,"says Bradford A. Berenson, a partner at Sidley Austin and formercounsel for the Bush administration. "Committee chairs don't wantto come across as unfair. If a company is unable to work out itsdifferences, sometimes the only thing to do is complain publicly andopenly."

Of course, many of the law firms now offering to pull theircorporate clients out of political hot water were, not so long ago,helping them get into it. Take Dickstein Shapiro. Over the years,the firm has helped tobacco companies lobby to rewrite tobaccoregulations, energy companies to restructure the electric utilityindustry, and makers of bioterrorism prevention devices toinfluence homeland security legislation. Now that control ofCongress has flipped, some of those industries could well comeunder investigation--and may turn to Dickstein Shapiro for help.Little wonder, then, that, right after the midterms, the firm luredaway two top oversight lawyers from the House Energy and CommerceCommittee, which will likely put a number of companies under itsthumbscrews.