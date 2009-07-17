What is a man's role in a woman's decision to have a baby?

Before we get rolling, let me clarify that, in calling the piece “highly dubious,” I’m not suggesting the party didn’t happen as broadly outlined, merely that (a) this is the kind of piece that smacks of literary embellishment--or at the very least features a situation prone to heavy personal interpretation--in service of a point; and (b) even assuming events unfolded precisely as recounted, the experience is so outside the mainstream that it tells us virtually nothing about sexual relations, much less abortion politics, more broadly. But moving right along…

Over on The Dish, Conor Friedersdorf posits that the lib-fem ideal in such situations (as demonstrated by the shabby treatment of the boyfriend) is an inherently contradictory, unrealistic position tantamount to having one’s cake and eating it too: In essence, he says, women expect their man to embrace his responsibility for having contributed to the pregnancy (and so feel deeply invested in supporting her decision making) but also understand that he does not have any right to influence said decision (which means he can’t really be all that invested in the outcome). Friedersdorf writes:

A culture that tells men they shouldn't have any part in decisions about abortion, as portrayed at the "abortion party," inevitably discourages them from responding to a pregnant girlfriend by asking, "What should we do?" … A societal norm that elevates the woman's choice above all else can certainly safeguard widespread access to abortions. But I suspect that the same norm inevitably leads some men to ask -- wrongly in my view, but understandably -- if you think that abortion is ethically unproblematic, and whether to have one or not is your choice, why should I have to pay child support for 18 years if you decide against having one?

Hmmm. Where to begin? For starters, I think Damon Linker’s response separating the political/legal question of women’s primacy in making these decisions from the morality of such a choice is a valuable one. Spousal consent laws are ghastly; a man privately talking with--and even lobbying--his lover about an unintended pregnancy is entirely reasonable. The more serious the couple, the more reasonable the lobbying. Painful for all involved? Definitely. But one of the countless reasons to be scrupulous about not accidentally getting knocked up is to avoid just this sort of unpleasantness.

Which brings us back to the original essay and Friedersdorf’s lamenting of “a culture” that considers it proper for a supportive boyfriend to be brutally elbowed to the sidelines and repeatedly dumped on by the girlfriend’s gal pals. Now, I’m sure there are women who would regard such a stand-up fellow as an unwelcome interloper in any decisions made. (And, not to stereotype, but the odds are high that these would be the same kind of women who’d throw a drunken dance party to raise money for an abortion.) But this doesn’t strike me as the cultural norm by any stretch. As even Friedersdorf notes, the lib-fem dream scenario involves the man initiating the “What are we going to do?” talk. And the caricature of Truly Sensitive Male features him vowing to hold his lover’s hand through the next step, be it a trip to the abortion clinic or the obstetrician. Some women may spit in the face of such offers. But, by and large, the progressive ideal isn’t for the man to wash his hands of the entire matter.