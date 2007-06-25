What's missing from the new EU treaty

Over the weekend, the leaders of the 27 members of the European Union (EU) met in Brussels and hashed out a new "reform treaty," a document that is meant to replace the constitution that failed in referendums in the Netherlands and France in 2005. In reality, this new treaty comprises most of the important parts of the constitution, rebranded and stripped down a bit to cause less nervousness to national voters, and so to be more likely to actually make it into law this time. (Just in case, however, far fewer countries are planning to have referendums than last time, with most simply putting the treaty before their individual legislatures to ratify. Voters are unpredictable on EU policy, which they often don't understand but know they don't like.)

In many ways, it was a typical EU summit. The summiteers locked themselves away until deep into the night, leaving the journalists outside waiting until five in the morning. Finally, however, a deal was done. Difficult countries like Poland managed to win the most concessions, while those keenest on reaching an agreement, like Italy, Spain and Belgium, had the fewest wishes fulfilled. The resulting document is complicated and awkward. Nonetheless, it is no small thing for 27 countries to agree to share sovereignty in the way the EU members do. Like the talking dog, sure, it may not be eloquent, but the miracle is that it happens at all.

What did the deal conclude? Many sensible reforms from 2005's constitution will go ahead. Europe will get a permanent president--really more of a chairman for big meetings--instead of the current system where national leaders rotate through the job every six months. Getting things done will be easier, too: Poland opposed changing the voting system to make the weight of each country's vote proportional to its population. (After all, said Poland's prime minister, Poland's population would be about 70 percent bigger if the Nazis hadn't killed so many Poles--an unusually vivacious start to a meeting hosted by the German chancellor, Angela Merkel.) But the change will go ahead nevertheless, though not until 2014. Tony Blair, representing Britain for the last time, secured "opt-outs" from integrationist moves it dislikes: greater integration of policing matters and the daffier bits of Europe's "charter of fundamental rights," such as the fundamental right to job-counseling services. Nicolas Sarkozy, who should have "for a Frenchman" appended automatically every time someone says he his pro-American or pro-market, managed to have "undistorted competition" removed from a list of the EU's main goals.

Beyond Europe, though, possibly the most watched part of the treaty was the creation of a single representative for foreign policy and the birth of a proper diplomatic corps. Currently, Europe has both a "high representative"--Javier Solana, the point-man on Iran--and a commissioner for external affairs. Each is supported by a different bureaucracy. To make matters worse, the foreign minister of whatever country is holding Europe's six-month rotating presidency often speaks for Europe.