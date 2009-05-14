Why Florida's Senate race is going to be so much fun to watch.

The problem for the GOP is that its right wing quickly decided that the good news was very bad news indeed.



But conservatives, who have long mistrusted Crist, now loathe him for committing the cardinal sin of enthusiastically endorsing President Obama's stimulus plan earlier this year. Among right-wing stalwarts, even using the word "stimulus" is a wicked act. They insist on the ugly locution "porkulus," as in political pork.



Marco Rubio, the former Florida House speaker, will be the conservatives' champion in the primary. In this age of instant communications, Rubio answered Crist's announcement with an online ad in what might be called an abstract expressionist style.



Keep an eye on Rubio, a bright, handsome 37-year-old son of Cuban immigrants. He was mentored by none other than former Gov. Jeb Bush. As soon as Crist announced, Florida political junkies went into overdrive speculating whether Bush would endorse Rubio and turn the primary into a brawl. Rubio is already being touted as the orthodox right's answer to Obama, and even his adversaries respect his talents.

