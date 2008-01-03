Such arcana explains the campaigns’ obsession with demystifying the caucus process. When I asked the Clinton precinct captain what he tells people who are worried they’ll have to speak, he barked, “I tell them, ‘No! You just gotta stand there!’” It’s why the Clinton campaign released a web video entitled “Caucusing Is Easy.” Clinton’s website also includes a reassuring FAQ page, which addresses such questions as: “Do I have to speak publicly at the caucus?” and--this one is for the grannies--“I have to stand the whole time?” The answer to both questions is no. But it’s a bit stunning to consider that America’s fate could be massively influenced in part by whether a bunch of old ladies realize they can take a load off.

Fischer did his best to put the caucus in easy-to-grasp terms. “It’s a lot like gym class. You remember dividing up into teams to play dodgeball, or basketball?” Caucusing is much the same, Fischer explained: people grouping and re-grouping.

Re-grouping? Yes, that’s the final oddball twist. In any precinct where at least one candidate fails to win enough supporters--usually fifteen percent of total turnout--to be “viable,” a second round of caucusing is held. Several Democratic candidates--Joe Biden, Bill Richardson, Chris Dodd, Dennis Kucinich--aren’t likely to be viable anywhere, and even the top-tier candidates won’t meet the threshold in a few precincts. (Republicans spare their brethren this added wrinkle.)

That means a hefty number of delegates--maybe enough to decide the Democratic race--could shift in the roughly 30 minutes of bartering and pleading that occurs between the first round of caucusing and the second. Some vote-shifting will be preordained. Four years ago, Dennis Kucinich directed his supporters to caucus for John Edwards in districts where he wasn’t viable; this week he urged them to back Barack Obama in places where he fails to achieve viability. (Edwards’s surprising second-place showing in 2004 is often attributed in part to Kucinich’s support, although earlier this month--and before the recent Kuncinich-Obama pact became public--one top Edwards aide called that a “legend” and “overblown,” adding, “it didn’t change the race all that much.”)

If this all sounds bewildering, it’s part of the grand design, according to Dave Nagle, a former congressman and Democratic state party chair. “Our caucuses were designed to try to bring consensus,” Nagle says. “That’s why people get second choices. We’re trying to find the candidates that … people can most agree on.”

No one ever expected the caucuses to set the tone for the entire presidential campaign, Nagle adds, almost apologetically. They were first conceived, in 1968, as a way of commingling activists for “party building” purposes. It was only in 1972, when New York Times correspondent R.W. “Johnny” Apple detected rising support for George McGovern’s campaign here against Ed Muskie, a trend other journalists missed, thus birthing a national media obsession. “What made it take this turn was Johnny Apple,” Nagle says. “Where Apple went, the rest of the press would follow. By ’76, we had this horde of press descending on us. The thing more or less got cemented in history.”

Back in Des Moines, Fischer led his flock through the mock caucus. Hanging on the walls were large hand-lettered signs bearing the names of early U.S. Presidents: Madison, Jefferson, Washington, Adams. Based on what I assumed were basic prior instructions, the Obama supporters clumped together for the first round under the signs for their chosen “candidate.” Having drawn just five supporters out of thirty four caucusers, James Madison was declared non-viable. (Poor guy wrote the Constitution!) His people were now free agents. Fischer explained that on caucus night there would be a mad scramble to win over such people: “There will be non-viable people at your caucus--I almost guarantee it. And there will be people who are tempted to leave because they feel so strongly about their candidate,” he explained. “They become the most popular people in the room. These are like the ‘Heathers’ of their high school.”

A scrum followed, in which supporters of the various presidents engaged in mock-pleading with one another. One of them was New Hampshire Congresswoman Carol Shea-Porter, who had recently endorsed Obama. Speaking on behalf of Thomas Jefferson, Porter pleaded with the deflated Madison followers: “I like James Madison. His time is going to come. But this man wrote the Declaration of Independence…. He’s lived in the city, but he’s also lived in the country. He understands everyone’s problems.” (Sometimes second-round voting comes down less to impassioned arguments and calculations than to more quotidian factors, Nagle says. “It might be the fact that you need that guy’s snow blower in the morning.”)

Afterwards, there was some minor confusion about how to calculate the delegate count. “You don’t have to do math,” Fischer reassured the crowd; that’s the work of the precinct captain. “Don’t let the math intimidate you.”

Fischer’s flock was dedicated and enthusiastic. But by the event’s conclusion, it was hard to say that even these committed supporters felt totally at ease with the process.

“Do people agree with me that it’s easy and fun?” Fischer asked by way of wrapping things up.

“Yes,” came the wan response. It didn’t sound too convincing.

Michael Crowley is a senior editor for The New Republic.