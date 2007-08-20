Elephants United

Here's Why the Dems Can't Get Anything Done

Has ever a Republican Senator been more altered at the hands of Rush Limbaugh? After Senator Lindsey Graham debuted his immigration reform bill this spring, the chief of Dittohead Nation labeled him "Senator Grahamnesty" and set off a firestorm against him from the Republican base. But even in his dreams, Limbaugh couldn't have imagined the results he would produce: Last month, in an offering to the anti-amnesty opponents he had derided as "bigots" during the original immigration debate, Graham turned around and began trumpeting $3 million in emergency spending for a draconian border crackdown and promoting a hard-line enforcement bill dreamed up by another Republican immigration-reform advocate making an about-face.

So, on the issue--immigration--that seemed to hold the most possibility of left-right compromise at the beginning of the term, the formerly split Republicans have now unified, ruining efforts to pass both their own enforcement measures and the reform wish lists of Democrats. It's just the most recent manifestation of the strange Republican unity that has foiled Democrats at nearly every turn this term. We've seen it on Iraq, too. The story of Democrats' efforts to pass legislation that affects the conduct of the war has been repetitious: Hopes rise for Republican defections, and always, there are far fewer than expected. House whip counts showed up to 60 Republicans ready to join the Democrats on a nonbinding resolution condemning Bush's surge in February; only 17 did. In early July, Senator Jim Webb crafted an amendment mandating shorter military deployments, intended to be the definitive test of whether Republicans were willing to legislate on Iraq at all. Chuck Hagel signed on to it as a co-sponsor, and several prominent Republicans ominously broke with Bush publicly in the days before the vote. But enough renegade Republicans retreated back into the party's fold, and by July 11, it had tidily failed.

In November, Republicans fretted about party unity, fearing the loss of the majority would liberate once-slavishly obedient members to throw off the leadership and cast all sorts of maverick ballots. The opposite has happened. On the votes, Democrats have been cursed with almost exclusively bad surprises.

Why hasn't the opposition behaved as expected? Maybe it was unreasonable to expect that the fear of being offed in 2008 would provoke Republicans to vote more moderately: If you look at those GOPers who lost last year, they are--generally--not fire-breathers but moderates. National Journal's neat graphic charting the ideological center of the House and Senate--last updated in 2006--is peppered with November losers. Looking at it this way, I don't blame moderate Republicans for hesitating to remake themselves into Lincoln Chafee. Party activists and pundits like Limbaugh have picked up on that trend, too, pressuring wavering Republicans to stay the course or face attacks from two sides.