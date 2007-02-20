The early suggestion that this will be a story about the rise and fall of the Irish mob in Boston--a Celtic Goodfellas--is an unfulfilled promise: There are a couple of references to rivalries with the (Italian) mob in Providence and the revelation that Nicholson's criminal overlord is also an FBI informant (shades of Whitey Bulger) but neither theme is explored. Indeed, the film's setting seems largely an excuse to give DiCaprio that bane of narrative economy, a "backstory." (Raised by a working-class, Southie dad and a relatively upscale mom; accustomed to living in two worlds; yadda yadda yadda.)

Scorsese's other additions are similarly questionable. In addition to Sheen's fatherly police captain, he's added two more top cops (Alec Baldwin and Mark Wahlberg), apparently to increase the opportunity for intradepartmental fisticuffs and name-calling. (I will grant this: Wahlberg has a knack for obscene invective perhaps unequalled in film today; certainly no one else has ever ridden so many "fucking faggot"'s to an Oscar nomination.) Scorsese's most dubious departure from Infernal Affairs is to compress two girlfriends (one for each protagonist) into one shared between the two moles, a police psychiatrist (Vera Farmiga) who lives with Damon but sleeps with her patient DiCaprio. Farmiga is a promising newcomer in a film full of A-listers, but her character is frankly ridiculous. (Her precoital admission to DiCaprio--"I have to say your vulnerability is really freaking me out right now"--is surely the worst line in the movie.) Moreover, having the crisscrossing imposters both bed the same woman is one symmetry too many in a movie already groaning under the weight of coincidence.

It's true that Scorsese's added material does give The Departed a certain messy heft and richness of texture relative to the leaner, cleaner Infernal Affairs. But it also tends to crowd out the quieter, meditative elements. In particular, while Scorsese faithfully recreates almost every scene in the original, he omits perhaps its most touching moment, when Leung, the undercover cop, runs into an old girlfriend and her daughter on the street, and we're subtly given to understand both that she left him because she believed him to be a real criminal, and that the daughter is, in fact, his. It's a scene that better captures what his job has cost him than all the agonized brow-furrowing, pill-popping, and fighting with superiors in which DiCaprio indulges to convey the same idea.

But the most problematic change from original to remake is the casting of Nicholson, whose outsized persona infects the entire movie. Tsang's mob boss in Infernal Affairs was just that: an inflated hood, a bully who'd risen to the top of his profession. But that's far too pedestrian a challenge for Nicholson, whose career has for many years now alternated between paying homage to his own legend as a charming-but-dangerous satyr (Something's Gotta Give, Anger Management, Wolf) and astonishing critics by playing its exact opposite (About Schmidt, The Pledge, As Good As It Gets). In The Departed, he follows the former course, imagining his Irish mobster as a Joker sans clownface, a Kingpin of Eastwick. The ancient tropes are all there: the grinning megalomania, the adolescent witticisms, the sexual bravado--and, of course, the marionette eyebrow he uses to tell us he's in on the joke and thus can't possibly be the joke. (He's wrong.)

Nicholson's overweening self-image flattens everything in its path. In his last film, the atrocious romantic comedy Something's Gotta Give, his ladies' man character treated us to his bare ass and simulated cunnilingus on an ice cream cone. In this one, he shows up to a clandestine meeting with a large dildo and feigns masturbation. Why? Because he's Jack, silly. He even persuaded Scorsese to film an explicit sex scene featuring him with two prostitutes, though--merciful God--only a few seconds made the final cut. (Even those, in which he pours fistfuls of cocaine on an unseen playmate, seem to have been included for his benefit rather than ours; the shot is so fleeting it barely tracks at all.) Never you worry, though: While we may be spared the sight of Nicholson's nakedness, his cinematic alter ego still inflicts upon us the knowledge that "it's always been so easy for me to get cunt that I've never understood jacking off in a theater." Thanks for sharing, Jack. I'm sure that there is something in this world more distasteful than listening to a 70-year-man boast about all the hot young tail he's getting; I'm just not sure what it might be.