Living is difficult. And even then,

I am a kind of Charon trafficking

them across the slough.

In moonlight, in swelter, in rain

I cram them into my metal craft.

Their teeth glimmer with doubt.

I can neither appease their nerves

nor guarantee safe passage.

Each places a coin inside my hand;

I eclipse their fingerprints with my own.

When the patrols come,

my assistants cast them