Thank goodness for the front-loaded primary schedule

You can't blame Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger for moving California's primary earlier in the schedule. It's been a long time since the state with the most people had anything close to the most influence over the presidential nominating process. In fact, it's been a long time since California had any meaningful influence at all, except as a source of campaign contributions. Now the state holds its primary on February 5--probably along with Florida, Illinois, Michigan, and New York. This emerging "national primary," as it is being called, has the potential to decide the nomination right then and there.

And that, according to an emerging consensus, is trouble. By ratifying a choice so early, the argument goes, it will compress a nominating process that has already gotten too short and--potentially--produce a hasty, ill-conceived decision. Democrats, in particular, seem worried about this because it was just this sort of haste that produced the party's last presidential candidate--John Kerry. In 2004, powered by his underlying (and underappreciated) organizational strength--not to mention that scream by Howard Dean--he became virtually unstoppable after back-to-back wins in Iowa and New Hampshire. The support of party insiders and fundraisers, who were eager to avoid a bloody nomination fight, consolidated around him. The resulting aura of "inevitability" protected him from second-guessing, even as a challenger (John Edwards) began to emerge as potentially more appealing.

Maybe a similar scenario will play out again. As pollster Mark Mellman recently noted in an article for The Hill, in the last few contests voters have rallied behind the Iowa and New Hampshire winners, even when the margins in those contests have been small. Putting so many big states in line right behind them might simply magnify the effect: Now there would be even less opportunity for buyer's remorse, and 2004 might repeat itself. Among other things, such a quick nomination decision would seem to favor safe, boring candidates over dynamic, interesting ones--since the latter are more likely to make the kinds of gaffes that temporarily destroy momentum and require recovery time.

Still, given the particular dynamics of this race--or, more precisely, the particular candidates now running--maybe this wouldn't be so awful. One reason that the 2004 result looks less appealing in retrospect--aside from the obvious fact that it produced a general-election loser--is that the field of candidates included politicians who were relatively unknown and untested on the national stage. Democrats in other states were, in effect, taking it on faith that the voters of Iowa and New Hampshire knew what they were doing. (Substantively speaking, this isn't such a terrible gambit; the voters there really do take their job of scrutinizing the candidates seriously, in a way that only a small-state contest would allow; on the other hand, it also magnifies the peculiar political preferences of those two states--which is one good reason Nevada, with a much different perspective, is in the early mix now.)