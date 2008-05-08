The Obama Archives

Now that it appears almost certain that the general election match-up is set, we’ve combed the TNR archives to find all the pieces that we’ve run on Barack Obama over the years. Beginning with Noam Scheiber’s look at a young Illinois Senator in 2004 (“From his perch in the Senate, he's likely to become a perennial possibility for a spot on a national Democratic ticket.”) and ending with John B. Judis’ advice to the presumptive nominee, these articles look closely at the victories, missteps and positions that have defined Obama’s candidacy thus far. (Click here for a similar list of articles on his probable opponent, John McCain.)
"Race Against History"
Barack Obama's miraculous campaign.
Noam Scheiber (5/31/04)
"Run On"
Why Barack Obama should run for president in 2008.
Ryan Lizza (12/6/08)
Black Like Me
Audacities
The Agitator
Hope Sinks"
The disappointingly conventional Obama campaign.
Michael Crowley (10/08/07)
"Obama Rising"
Where Hillary went wrong--and how Barack took advantage.
John B. Judis (11/15/07)
"Barack Obama: The Interview"
He claims he can get dirty if he needs to
Noam Scheiber
(11/29/07)
"The Closer"
Barack Obama makes his move.
Noam Scheiber (12/10/07)
Miracle Man
Obama Swoon Watch
Medical History
Can Friends of Israel--and Jews--Trust Obama?
The Visionary Minimalist
Net Loss
Operation Push
Obama Nation
Rainbow Warrior
Race Man
Forever Young
"Cinderella Story"
Is Obama's Iraq record really a fairy tale?
Michael Crowley (2/27/08)
"The Morning After"
The second thoughts of Hillary's African American endorsers.
Noam Scheiber (2/27/08)
American Adam
The Audacity of Data
Post Racial
Cool We Can Believe In
Obama’s Speech Was Brilliant, But--
The Intelligence Revolutionary
Oybama
Mutual Contempt
Out Of The Tank
Wife Lessons
Reform School
Far Wright
Full Faith
Woe Is He
Standing By His Man
The Next McGovern?
Opiates
Barack in Iraq
Popular Will
Plouffe Piece
It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
"Contra Expectations"
Obama isn't Jimmy Carter--he's Ronald Reagan
Eli Lake (7/30/08)
"Be Not Cool"
For Barack Obama, the presidential race right now demands a sense of urgency. And that's hard to convey when you never seem to sweat.
Michelle Cottle (8/15/08)
"The Best Laid Traps"
How Obama found himself in trouble this time: charting the ignominious history of "born alive" abortion legislation
Damon Linker (8/21/08)
"Smothering the Hatchet"
Hillary's former communications director on how to close the Clinton-Obama rift.
Howard Wolfson (8/25/08)
"Barack's Big Night"
Obama's national career was launched four years ago with his keynote speech at the Democratic convention. The inside story of how did he got the gig--and who really deserves credit for it.
Dayo Olopade
(8/25/08)
"Avoiding A Long, Disappointing Fall"
A thorough diagnosis of what's been ailing the Obama campaign. And suggestions for a cure.
John B. Judis (8/28/08)
"The Empiricist Strikes Back"
Obama's pragmatism explained.
Cass R. Sunstein (9/10/08)
"The Messiah-Complex Complex"
The right's silly obsession with the Obama "cult."
Jonathan Chait (9/10/08)
"Cartoon Character"
Why is the Democratic candidate always a flip-flopper?
Jonathan Chait (8/13/08)
