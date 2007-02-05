Ever since he became attorney general, Alberto Gonzales'sappearances before the Senate Judiciary Committee have followed agrimly familiar script: Gonzales blandly announces that thepresident can do whatever he likes in the war on terrorism.Republicans fulsomely praise him for defending the homeland.Democrats sputter that he is asserting the right to break the lawand ask whether he will acknowledge any limits on executive power.Gonzales

promises to get back to them after talking to his "principal"--thatis, Bush. And he concedes nothing.

Last week, all that seemed to change. First, the administrationappeared to reverse itself dramatically on its warrantless wiretapprogram, announcing that it would now submit to judicial review bythe Foreign Intelligence Surveillance (fisa) court. A day later,when Gonzales made an appearance before the Senate-- his firstsince the Democrats took control--he found himself assailed bymembers of both parties. Republican Senator Arlen Specter suggestedthat the "heavy criticism" the administration had invited byrefusing to subject its terrorist surveillance program to judicialreview may have contributed to the Republicans' loss of a "closeelection" and harmed the nation's reputation. Democrats showed anewfound aggression in refusing to accept Gonzales's obfuscationsand promising to follow up with congressional investigations.

But actual circumstances might not have changed very much. First,the administration's wiretap reversal may be less than meets theeye. Senators from both parties expressed relief that theadministration had finally abandoned its unsupervised surveillanceprogram and agreed to apply for warrants from the secret fisacourt. But few were satisfied with Gonzales's refusal to providebasic details about the new program, such as whether the governmentwould be required to seek warrants for specific cases or could bebroadly warranted to wiretap large categories of individuals.(President Bush himself suggested the latter in an interview,claiming that "nothing has changed in the program, except the courthas said we've analyzed it [and] it is a legitimate way to protectthe country.") When pressed on this point, Gonzales again resortedto stonewalling. Though Judiciary Chairman Patrick Leahy noted thatthe head of the secret surveillance court had agreed to release thedecision endorsing the new program as long as the administrationagreed, Gonzales said he would need to consult his "principal"before responding.