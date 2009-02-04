The Public

The no one of it

is everywhere.

It is a high rise that

is itself a wall

of windows all

but one of which

half way up is dark,

rising above the locked

gate against which

a stray page of the day's

disasters has been

blown flat, trembling

against the iron

bars as if trying

to pass through or

over them, like a

fugitive the dogs

are closing in on,

wanting in, wanting

for God's sake someone

to take him in, as if

that sole blue light

above were safety,

except it isn't

safety, is it,

it's the news

on television, the same

news of the same

day--it is news

calling out to news

as pixel to print

to pixel over circuits

and atonal air ways

that someone earlier

left on before leaving

to make it seem

as if someone were home.

By Alan Shapiro