The regrettable decline of the protest song.

The first time I played Bruce Springsteen’s new album, Magic, one of its songs stayed with me for hours afterward. No big news there; especially when he reunites with the E Street Band, Springsteen always plugs back into anthemic mode. What was surprising this time was that it was the disc’s most explicit anti-war number. Arriving near the record’s end, “Last to Die” is driven by mournful-pageantry violins and a bustling, nearly desperate intensity that recalls Springsteen’s earlier, ’70s work. From the opening line--“We took the highway till the road went black”--it places listeners in the mind of an American soldier in Iraq going about his job, increasingly numb at what he’s doing and seeing, “stack[ing] the bodies outside the door.”

“Last to Die” is neither the best nor worst Springsteen song of all time, but the fact that it works as both words and music automatically makes it one of the sharpest of the recent anti-war, anti-Bush songs. In the last few years, the protest song has been on something of a comeback tour. Old schoolers (Springsteen, John Fogerty), alt-rock veterans (Pearl Jam, Green Day, Beastie Boys, Flaming Lips), and relative newcomers (Bright Eyes, the Roots) have all become furious enough by what’s happening here and abroad to write their own protest songs. But unless you’re a music geek or a web troller, chances are you’ve never heard--or heard of--most of them.

The problem could be radio’s reluctance to play these songs, some type of veiled censorship. (Let’s not forget that after September 11, the monolithic Clear Channel dispatched a memo to radio stations suggesting they suspend playing such incendiary songs as … “Fire and Rain” by James Taylor.) But the under-the-radar quality of modern tunes of dissent points to an artistic problem as well. Compared with so many topical diatribes that came before (and a few current exceptions, like Springsteen’s “Last to Die” and a good chunk of Neil Young’s riled-up but grabby Living with War album last year), too many rely more on bile than beat. Which means the protest song has arrived at an odd place: more necessary than ever, and more marginal, too.

I was reminded of this situation last month, when I took part in a panel discussion on war and popular culture at the New Jersey Vietnam Veterans' Memorial complex. To prep for a talk on the way pop music has (or hasn’t) influenced public opinion on war, I listened again to the Vietnam-era standards: Phil Ochs’ “I Ain’t Marchin’ Anymore,” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” Edwin Starr’s “War”--you know the list. I was struck by the way the songs grew angrier and more heated by the year. The gentle anti-violence sentiments of Seeger’s “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” from 1961 gave way by decade’s end to far angrier missives like Creedence Clearwater Revival’s scathing “Fortunate Son.” The transition is similar to what we’re seeing now. Paul McCartney’s mixed-message, post-September 11 “Freedom” (”I will fight for the right/To live in freedom,” it declared, over a lackluster, nursery-rhyme melody that telegraphed its ambivalence) has been replaced by the rattled, angry likes of Bright Eyes’ “When the President Talks to God.”