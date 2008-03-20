Cool We Can Believe In

I finally bought into the hype. “That was cool.” I thought. “I bet dude knows how many chambers there are in the Wu Tang.”

Nobody—not Sharpton, not Bill Bradley, not Muskie, not Humphrey, not Chisolm, not one of his generation’s cool presidential forebears—has ever contemplated using dancing ability as a measuring stick for any damn thing. For me, it was the equivalent to Hillary’s New Hampshire diner blues—a sympathetic peek underneath the pancake make-up they both wear incessantly.

It’s not so much Barack’s blackness that makes him hard to attack so much as it is his unaffected cool, because the state of being f’able is ineffable. How can you find the words to attack something that there are no words for?

What’s impressed me about Obama is that like any truly cool person, he doesn’t seem to know how cool he is—although lately his campaign has started to feel a bit like watching Al Pacino in Sea of Love. Remember cringing in the theater, as Pacino acknowledged and embraced his cinematic cool? Transmogrified into a screaming nebbishy shadow of himself? The strange karate chop moves? His voice rising to feverish pitches for no apparent reason except that it worked in Dog Day Afternoon? Serpico ain’t been the same since. And Obama hasn’t been the same since Ohio, Texas, and Ferraro.

Barack’s hipness quotient has by no means fallen to the Any Given Sunday depths of Pacino’s, but he’s using his laidback, phlegmatic reserve in the same way Pacino uses his histrionics—as a crutch. Only now the Hugo Boss stoicism that wowed the Iowans, South Carolinians, and Oprahites comes off not as icy but as weak. He’s letting Keith Olbermann and Maureen Dowd fight his battles for him.

A friend of mine says that what endeared her most to Obama is that he didn’t have the defeated mien that most African-Americans hide behind a fake smile, a tightly-woven set of cornrows, or if not a white spouse, then the white weekend jump-off. But as of late, given his soft responses to Clinton’s attack ads, my friend feels that Barack is beginning to look like “any other black motherfucker.” Bowed and beleaguered. Looking more and more like “the bargainer” in Shelby Steele’s “challenger/bargainer” Darwinist black taxonomy (politically-correct euphemisms for “uppity niggers” and “Uncle Toms,” respectively)—another defeated, voiceless accommodationist, whose campaign is doomed to fail because he must walk some slack tightrope that spans his white patronage and black base.

I was inclined to agree with my friend’s observation. Barack is starting to look a bit world-weary. The smile seems forced. The eyes don’t sparkle as bright. But if I take a step back, I see that he hasn’t lost his cool. In fact, his cool has only deepened. While under the utmost duress, he’s reached that transcendental stasis that back in the day the homies referred to as “maintaining.” Cops got your face pressed against the wall for no good reason, and someone asks how you’re doing? You’re maintaining. Bills due? Maintaining. Sitting through another agonizingly stilted Halle Berry performance? Maintaining. Running the first credible campaign for the White House, and Shelby Steele calls you not a challenger, but a bargainer? Maintaining.

Yet isn’t the hero always at his coolest when the outcome is in doubt? When times are toughest and knuckleheads like me are mistaking your passivity for cowardice? Right now Obama is Jackie Robinson circa 1947, standing on third, working the base path, plotting to steal home plate while feigning dumbfoundedness to the slurs hurled from the grandstand and the press box, from opponents and supposed teammates. He’s Fonzi facing the Malachi brothers after they’ve put Pinky Tuscadero out of commission with the infamous Malachi Crunch. He’s Toshiro Mifune, hand over the bullet hole in his belly, charging the bandit leader with one last desperate sword thrust. He’s Mary J. Blige all day everyday.

Win, lose, or dream ticket draw, his coolness will prevail. And if nothing else, it will shame Will Smith from running in 2016.