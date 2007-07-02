The nightmare begins in the first paragraph, where Kennedy declares that he regards "the state-mandated racial classifications at issue ... [as] unconstitutional as the cases now come to us" (emphasis added). The implication clearly is that had the classification "come to us" in some other way, he might not be voting to strike them down. In the world of law, this sort of sentence suggests that a legal test is coming down the pike--that is, a set of conditions under which school districts can and cannot use race as Seattle and Louisville tried to. And Kennedy seems to be heading in that direction. In the next paragraph, he announces that parts of Roberts's opinion--which would disallow racial classifications of students altogether--are "inconsistent in both ... approach and ... implications with the history, meaning, and reach of the Equal Protection Clause." (Kennedy joined other parts of Roberts's opinion.) And he goes on to reject Breyer's dissent as "advanc[ing] propositions that, in my view, are both erroneous and in fundamental conflict with basic equal protection principles." Kennedy's broad position, therefore, is reasonably clear: Both a flat ban on race-consciousness and a broadly-deferential judicial posture toward it discomfort him. He is looking for a Third Way.

But he does not look hard enough. Over the succeeding pages, he agrees with the liberals that achieving diversity is a compelling state interest--"depending on its meaning and definition." And he says specifically that "[r]ace may be one component of that diversity"--though he insists that "other demographic factors, plus special talents and needs, should also be considered." He complains that Roberts's opinion "is at least open to the interpretation that the Constitution requires school districts to ignore the problem of de facto resegregation in schooling" and declares that "to the extent [it] suggests the Constitution mandates that state and local school authorities must accept the status quo of racial isolation in schools, it is, in my view, profoundly mistaken." He disagrees that "[i]n the real world" the colorblind Constitution can "be a universal constitutional principle."

Most concretely, he insists that school districts are free "to devise race-conscious measures to address the problem in a general way and without treating each student in different fashion solely on the basis of a systematic, individual typing by race." He identifies a set of practices that, while "race conscious," should not, in his view, attract probing judicial scrutiny: "strategic site selection of new schools; drawing attendance zones with general recognition of the demographics of neighborhoods; allocating resources for special programs; and tracking enrollments, performance, and other statistics by race."

At the same time, he complains that both Seattle and Louisville failed to rigorously account for their particular uses of race in school placements. He argues that the general race-conscious policies he okays are different from "[a]ssigning to each student a personal designation according to a crude system of individual racial classification." And he describes that latter approach as "among the most pernicious actions our government can undertake."

But does he ban it? Not quite.