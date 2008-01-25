Has the Bush administration abandoned gun rights advocates?

But the party may now be ending. "A lot of Americans who believe in the right to own guns were very disappointed this weekend," wrote John R. Lott Jr., author of More Guns Less Crime, in National Review Online last week in an article with the subheading, "The Bush DOJ Shoots at the Second Amendment." And he's not the only gun-rights advocate wringing his hands. The Wall Street Journal editorialized Monday that "it is nothing short of astonishing" that the administration is "inviting the Supreme Court to uphold an individual right to bear arms in principle but then allow politicians and judges to gut it in practice."

The gun-rights crowd is upset about a legal brief filed by Solicitor General Paul Clement on behalf of the Bush administration in the Supreme Court case challenging the constitutionality of Washington, D.C.’s handgun ban. The D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals last year struck down the handgun law, holding that the Second Amendment created an individual right to guns and that the law--by categorically barring handguns--impermissibly impinged on this right. Most people assumed the administration would back the decision. But it didn't--at least, not completely. While Clement defends the D.C. Circuit’s individual rights position, he argued that the high court should adopt a gentler standard for review of gun laws, and should make the lower court take another look under that standard.

When I sat down to read the brief for myself, I expected to find, as the Journal later complained, an acknowledgement of a constitutional right so denuded of content as to be meaningless. But I was wrong. The more I think about Clement’s brief, the better I like it--and the more it seems like a satisfying middle ground for the high Court to take.

It’s easy to see why conservatives are in a tizzy. While the brief endorses the D.C. Circuit’s view that “the Second Amendment protects an individual right to possess firearms unrelated to militia operations,” it also emphasizes that adopting this view “does not render all laws limiting gun ownership automatically invalid” and insists that the lower court “did not apply the correct standard for evaluating [a] Second Amendment claim.” What is the correct standard? Laws limiting gun ownership, the government argues, should be subject to “heightened scrutiny” under which “the practical impact of the challenged restriction” gets balanced against “the strength of the government’s interest in enforcement of the relevant restriction.” According to the Bush administration, “important regulatory interests are typically sufficient to justify reasonable restrictions.” Because the lower court did not consider the D.C. law using this standard, the solicitor general argues, the case should be sent back for further consideration.