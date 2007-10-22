First, a quibble: Must Anwar really be so squeaky clean, with the bright smile and pretty, blonde, pregnant wife, and beautiful son, and no sign that he, or anyone he knows, has ever dreamed of anything but Mom and apple pie? About the only way in which Hood declines to stack the deck is to have Anwar on the verge of completing a cure for cancer when he is whisked away. Would the allowance that he had once attended a political rally or two, or had some radical family members back in Egypt, really have added too much gray to Hood’s black-and-white palette?

A more serious failure of the film involves its central subject, Anwar’s interrogation. The problem here is that Hood (and screenwriter Kelley Sane) offer us two competing monologues but no meaningful effort at dialogue, coerced or otherwise. The various interrogators declare that Anwar has gotten multiple cell phone calls from Rashid. Anwar says he’s never spoken to the man, or even heard of him. The obvious next step would be for the interrogators to say, “Well then, who was it that you spoke to on your cell phone from 8:36 AM to 8:42 AM on the morning of April 6?” To which Anwar could reply (truthfully or not), “Oh, that was my Uncle Faris, asking if I could come to my cousin Fatin’s wedding.” Or maybe he’d say, “I didn’t have my cell phone at all that week. I was at a conference in Madrid and had left it behind. Someone else must have been using it.” Regardless, these would be data points the CIA could use to determine whether or not Anwar was indeed chatting with terrorists.

But the interrogators never ask about particular calls or times, so Anwar never has an opportunity to offer any explanation for them. The closest we ever get to a rationale for the calls is the sight of Anwar getting a dropped call from an unknown source at the beginning of the film. Were all the presumed terrorist calls wrong numbers? Would the CIA really have opted for extraordinary rendition even if there was no evidence that the two parties ever actually spoke? I suspect even Hood knew this would seem unduly far-fetched and so chose to avoid the (crucial, integral) subject altogether. Instead, he gives us the same scene over and over and over again, with only the means of torture altered: You’ve been talking to Rashid; I never heard of him. [Pow, gurgle, zap.] You’ve been talking to Rashid; I never heard of him ...

The result is a storyline that’s essentially static. Had there been even a minimal give-and-take between interrogators and the interrogated, Gyllenhaal’s erstwhile analyst might at least have had some leads to track down. Instead, he has little to do for the bulk of the film except to stand around looking glum, occasionally asking the torturer to go a little easier on Anwar, and getting drunk between sessions to confirm his self-loathing.