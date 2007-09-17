Having proven his value and discretion time and again, Nikolai gradually moves toward the center of the plot, as designated go-between for Semyon and Anna in their negotiations over the diary, and as custodian of Kirill's frequent excesses. Ultimately, Semyon initiates him into the vori v zakone ("thieves in law"), the Russian equivalent of becoming a "made" man, a process that requires the addition of stars on chest and knees to Nikolai's already extensive tattooing. But neither the initiation nor Nikolai himself are quite what they appear to be.

I would describe Mortensen as a revelation in the role, had he not already demonstrated what he was capable of in his previous collaboration with Cronenberg, A History of Violence. As he did then, Mortensen shows himself more comfortable with darkness and ambivalence than he ever was with the gaudy heroism required of a king in Middle Earth. His Nikolai is an enigma, an evidently decent man surrounded by, and comfortable amidst, heinous evil, one whose motives, at least initially, are unclear. It does not hurt that, alone among the multinational leads, he manages a persuasive Russian accent--nor that, with his extraordinary looks (those cheekbones could have been cut by a jeweler) and athlete's physique, he all but demands the camera's attention.

I would be remiss if I did not note that the aforementioned physique is put to atypically vivid use in what is certain to be the most talked-about scene in the film. For all his equivocating, Nikolai--like A History of Violence's Tom Stall--is physically decisive when circumstances demand. Unlike Stall, though, circumstances happen to demand when Nikolai is taking a steam in a Turkish bath, wearing only a towel and, soon, not even that. Nikolai's stitchless struggle with two knife-wielding assassins is notable not merely for the opportunity it gives for a full cataloguing of his tattoos, but for its sheer brutality. It is an encounter that concludes neither quickly nor easily, and Mortensen's nakedness amplifies his vulnerability even more than one might expect. Do not be surprised if the coming weeks see a brief, but substantial, spike in the number of Americans who choose to shower with their clothes on.

Alas, the movie itself doesn't quite match Mortensen's performance. Eastern Promises is a taut, compelling thriller, crisply directed and intelligently performed. But it doesn't manage to transcend genre, to find a deeper resonance that could linger in the imagination. In part this is a function of the film's unusual character structure: Watts delivers a typically strong performance as Anna, but her role is not developed enough for us to entrust her fully with our sympathies; Mortensen's Nikolai, meanwhile, is too superhuman to need them.

But more problematic, I think, is a certain lack of underlying tension. In A History of Violence, Cronenberg expertly conjured a veneer of sun-dappled, small-town Americana before peeling it away to expose the darkness beneath. The explosions of violence in that film were shocking in part because they seemed to have no place in such happy environs. In Eastern Promises, by contrast, London is presented from the start as dankly corrupt. Semyon blames the city for Kirill's weakness, calling it a "city of whores and queers"; Nikolai warns Anna that there are "lots of villains around." The first hint of sunshine I can recall comes in the next-to-last shot of the film.