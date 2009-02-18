Purple Heart

And that's when Meyer and McNee--or, as she is now known by one of her fellow survivors, the "Purple Angel of Hope"--decided to turn their joke into a cause. First, they began reaching out to the press--everyone from the The Huffington Post to The New York Times. Like the political pros that they are, they made certain that they weren't the story. After all, the tale of two single, white political consultants who rode the Metro to Obama's inauguration only to be turned away isn't that compelling. Instead, the pair steered reporters toward, as McNee calls them, the "normal people ... people who traveled all the way from California and spent thousands of dollars and didn't get in, ... [and] the older African American people who'd waited a very long time to see this day and didn't get in."

With the press sufficiently outraged on these purple people's behalf, McNee and Meyer then turned up the heat on Terrance Gainer, who, as the Senate sergeant at arms, was in charge of security at Obama's swearing-in and who'd earned the enmity of the purple masses when he initially estimated that only 3,000 to 4,000 ticketholders had been kept out--and that bulky winter clothing was to blame for their exclusion. When McNee and Meyer's calls to Gainer's office went unreturned, they complained about it to The Washington Post. The next day, Gainer met in his Capitol office with McNee and Meyer for more than an hour; two days after that he met with them again; and the day after that--exactly one week after Inauguration Day--Gainer appeared on the "Survivors of the Purple Tunnel of Doom" page (he had joined Facebook the night before) to issue a public apology and to take questions from its members, which by then numbered close to 6,000.

McNee and Meyer are most interested in getting to the bottom of what went wrong on Inauguration Day. "It was a very dangerous situation, and we don't want it repeated again," says Meyer. To that end, he and McNee successfully lobbied for a federal investigation, which should be completed within 30 days. Meanwhile, Florida Representative Debbie Wasserman-Schultz recently contacted McNee and Meyer to inform them that she plans to hold hearings on the matter next month. But other purple-tunnel survivors want more than that. Their Facebook page has turned into a support group and a place to list demands. "I was at Trader Joe's yesterday, and there was a long waiting line that circled all the way across the store. ... All of a sudden I am having an anxiety attack waiting in that line because it felt like I was back in the tunnel waiting in a line that will never move," reported one purple-ticket holder from New York, prompting similar tales of post-traumatic stress from others. Ideas are bandied about over appropriate forms of compensation. Some have suggested reimbursement for travel expenses. One D.C. purple person proposed to Gainer: "I recommend that you work with the President to set up another event at a DC location, like the Verizon Center or the new Nationals Baseball Stadium, where the President Barack Obama stops by and talks to those who had Purple tickets. He would only need to stop by for an hour or two. He could give a speech, shake hands, take photos, etc."

Some of the griping has even morphed into a certain sense of pride. As a purple-ticket holder who works at the Department of Health and Human Services wrote on the Facebook page, "maybe someday when my grandkids ask where I was 'that day', I'll be able to laugh and say something like, 'Well, technically I was "there", but I didn't see anything that day ... you see I'm part of the infamous Survivors of the Purple Tunnel of Doom' ... and they will marvel with awe, because [they] will have heard rumors of the legend."

Indeed, the legend of the Survivors of the Purple Tunnel of Doom has grown so large that it's begun to breed some resentment among non-purple-ticket holders who weren't admitted to the inaugural ceremonies--and whose plight has failed to coalesce into a mass movement. The "Tangled Up in Blue: Nightmare Shut out at the Inaugural's Blue Gate" group on Facebook, for instance, has fewer than 400 members. "Many think it's just the tunnel. They have no idea," complained one self-described "Silver Checkpoint Survivor" on Facebook. Meyer and McNee are aware of the importance of coalition-building. "Every now and then, someone pops up on our Facebook page and says, 'Don't forget silver! Don't forget blue!'" says McNee. "That's good. We've tried to be very welcoming of all the other people."