Love the Art, Hate the Artist

The truth is that artists are usually seen as megalomaniacs and, very often, as loudmouths, who suffer greatly and cut off their ears, or pretend to be suffering and drag themselves histrionically through the mud. They are people who take themselves very seriously and are, by and large, vain, ambitious and rather on the stingy side.

With predictable frequency, they slide into some form of addiction (alcohol, drugs, gambling), which leads them to inflict the most bizarre and harmful behavior on their loved ones. They find it equally difficult to cope with either success or failure and require unhealthily large doses of attention. With apparent determination, they get themselves into inadvisable situations and set off along gratuitously self-destructive paths. They strive at all times to be brilliant and deep, which is tiring for them and tiresome in the extreme for those around them, as well as for the reader or viewer. They also take pride in being enigmatic, which is a dreadful bore; plus, they're obsessed with their work, which is all that really exists for them.

I've seen F. Scott Fitzgerald getting drunk as a lord while wearing Gregory Peck's face in the film Beloved Infidel; Michelangelo throwing one almighty tantrum wearing Charlton Heston's face in The Agony and the Ecstacy; Beethoven being proud and grandiloquent wearing Ed Harris's face in Copying Beethoven; and Mozart playing the fool as he wore the face of the now-forgotten Tom Hulce in Amadeus. I've also seen the seamier side of Van Gogh, Rimbaud, Bob Dylan, Truman Capote, Frida Kahlo and her husband, Diego Rivera (well, with a couple like that, what can you expect?), and many more.

Speaking from a purely personal point of view, the experience has served to make me try to be as unlike them as possible in my own life, even at the cost of avoiding behavior that many people--not children, but adolescents and childish adults--associate with talent and genius. There are, after all, still those who believe that drinking to excess, pumping themselves full of drugs or driving erratically will make them more like William Faulkner or Jack Kerouac.

This was why, in part, I was interested to watch the German series, The Mann Family, which came out several years ago and has recently been made available on DVD. Thomas Mann was not noted for his unusual or anomalous behavior. He was forced into exile during the Nazi regime, but apart from that, suffered few setbacks or hardships and led a reasonably respectable life. The life of his son, Klaus, a not inconsiderable writer himself, was rather more shocking and ended in suicide.