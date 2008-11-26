The Harder They Fall

Hugo Chavez's dream of indefinite rule looks doomed.

WASHINGTON--The opposition made important gains in the recent state and local elections in Venezuela. It will now have some political strongholds from which to resist attempts by Hugo Chavez to seek a constitutional referendum that would make him president for life.

Although the government won 17 of the 22 governorships in play, the opposition won in four of the five most important races: oil-rich Zulia, the industrial powerhouse of Carabobo, the Miranda region around the capital city, and Caracas, the capital itself. Add to that the other states where the government lost--Tachira, next to the border with Colombia, and Nueva Esparta--and it is quite clear that the opposition, which is not represented in Congress and was until last week confined to two states, will now have something of an institutional power base.

The environment in which these victories were obtained could not have been worse for the opposition. Five of its best candidates, including Caracas politician Leopoldo Lopez, whose approval ratings were higher than Chavez's for most of the year, were disqualified through various legal maneuvers. In recent weeks, as it became apparent that the government was in trouble in key states, Chavez led a personal campaign of intimidation, threatening to jail the outgoing governor of Zulia, who was running for mayor of that state's capital, and warning the voters of Carabobo that he would send in tanks if the opposition prevailed.

Nationwide, the opposition won 52 percent of the popular vote against the government's 48 percent. This is of particular significance because Chavez, who lost a referendum last December that would have given him the ability to seek permanent re-election, intends to put his megalomaniacal designs to the vote once again. Given Sunday's results, in all likelihood he would lose a new referendum.