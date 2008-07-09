Away from the action, he had time to reflect, both about China and about his own country's role in the world. In his diary, Bush frequently offered thoughts that, in today's idiom, might have caused him to be labeled a neoconservative. "Where is our ideology? Where is our principle? What indeed do we stand for?" he asked. "These things must be made clear, and the American people must understand that as soon as America doesn't stand for something in the world, there is going to be a tremendous erosion of freedom. It is true. It is very true. And yet it is awful hard to convince people of it at home."

He griped regularly about America's failure to apply to China the same standards that applied elsewhere. "The Russians get the kind of criticism that the Chinese avoid, and I am sure it drives the Russians right up the wall," Bush observed. He was particularly incensed when officials in Washington went along with a Chinese request to exclude Israeli, South African, and South Korean reporters from a new exhibit of Chinese archaeological finds at the National Gallery: "We must not permit China, particularly in the United States, to dictate terms to us in an area as sensitive as freedom of the press."

And then there was the question of human rights. "China is very vulnerable on human rights, just as the Soviet Union was," Bush thought. "Some day sure as can be Congress will turn its attention to these aspects of the Chinese policy. ... [T]his euphoric analysis of this society as an open society, as a free society, a soft or gentle society, is simply wrong." All in all, Bush concluded, China was getting more out of its relationship with the United States than the United States was getting from China. "They need us, actually more than we need them in my judgment," he decided. "This is the consensus of the international community incidentally."

Bush's sojourn lasted little more than a year. By the spring of 1975, frustrated by the slow pace of his life in Beijing, he was thinking ahead to his next job. Should he run for governor of Texas or try to do something new in Washington? He kept a watchful eye on potential Republican rivals, such as Elliot Richardson (who had taken the London ambassadorial job) and White House Chief of Staff Donald Rumsfeld. Finally, in an administration shake-up beginning in October 1975, President Ford appointed Bush CIA director. "One tends to become more conservative after he has lived here a while," Bush concluded in his diary not long before he left.

Then Bush returned home. The diary stopped. Bush moved on, and, within the confines of the one-party state, so did China. After he became Ronald Reagan's vice president, and during a visit to Beijing in the early weeks of his own presidency, Bush found that China's top leaders would see him and talk to him. And so, in June 1989, after the violent crackdown in Tiananmen Square, Bush tried to telephone Deng Xiaoping, whom he had first gotten to know in Beijing 15 years earlier. Deng wouldn't take the call.

James Mann is author-in-residence at the Paul H. Nitze School of Advanced International Studies at Johns Hopkins University. His books include The China Fantasy and About Face: A History of America’s Curious Relationship With China, From Nixon to Clinton.

By James Mann