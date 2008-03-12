Mack the Quack

This is quite a contrast to the approach Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama are now touting. Although the Clinton and Obama plans differ in some crucial details, most notably whether to require that all legal residents carry insurance, both plans would allow people to obtain insurance regardless of preexisting medical conditions. They would do so by giving everybody access to a purchasing cooperative through which both private plans and a new public insurance program would be available. The plans would have to meet minimum standards and benefits, along the lines of what federal employees get. In other words, while Clinton and Obama would let people buy insurance on their own, they would take steps to make sure decent insurance was available to these people. McCain would do the former, but not the latter.

Clinton and Obama would also help people pay for this newly available coverage. By requiring corporations to provide coverage or pay a fee to the government, then tapping monies reclaimed from the expiring Bush tax cuts, Clinton and Obama would provide direct financial assistance to less affluent Americans. They would also use some of the money to bolster Medicaid and the State Children's Health Insurance Program, so those programs remained available for people too poor to afford even heavily subsidized coverage.

McCain, to his credit, understands that simply equalizing the tax deduction wouldn't help a lot of low-income people, since they don't pay much--if anything--in income taxes. So, in the one key (and laudible) break with conservative orthodoxy, McCain has said he would offer his new tax break as a refundable credit. Credits, by definition, are available to everybody. Better still, their value doesn't change depending on the tax bracket. Somebody making $100,000 could claim it, but so could somebody making just $30,000--for the very same value.

The McCain campaign says this will help a lot of people. And they are probably right. The trouble is that McCain's tax break--worth $5,000 to a family--still won't be enough for many others. In areas of the country where the cost of living is high, it would be less than half the cost of the average policy. As campaign officials freely admit, this means the plan won't come even close to universal coverage. Nor is it clear how serious McCain is about pushing for that amount. Unlike the Democrats, whose campaigns published detailed plans complete with cost projections and financing options, McCain's "plan" is really more a set of principles and talking points. He doesn't even bother to say how much his subsidy would cost in the end.

That's not to say that McCain has no important insights into reform. While McCain mouths all the platitudes about the inherent superiority of U.S. health care, he understands that we waste all sorts of money on care that is either unnecessary or counterproductive. To thwart this, he has embraced an idea known in wonkier precincts as "pay-for-performance" (the McCain campaign doesn't like to use that phrase, but that's how many people refer to it). Today, Medicare pays for outpatient work (doctor visits, many tests, and so on) based on the procedure. With hospital care, it's a little more complicated, but even there the rewards frequently flow to those who provide the most care rather than those who provide the best care. Under McCain's vision, Medicare would start focusing payments more on the patient's overall condition--paying, say, a fixed sum for every patient with certain types of heart disease. It would also reward doctors and hospitals that avoid medical errors.

This might seem like a lot of micromanaging for a self-described conservative. And it is, especially relative to other Republican plans. But, at the same time, it's also micromanaging without the proper information. While the Democrats also have proposed variations on pay-forperformance, they would set up new government-chartered research institutes to develop guidelines for the best medical care. The idea is to first establish the best way of treating disease and then to reward doctors and hospitals when they adhere to those guidelines. Both Democratic candidates would also provide incentives for better care of chronic disease. Whether or not this actually saves a lot of money in the long run--there's a raging debate about that in academia--it would certainly make people healthier.

For McCain, these steps apparently go too far in the direction of government-regulated health care. But perhaps McCain should consider his own experience. After the war, McCain would have been eligible for medical care from the Veterans Administration. As a member of Congress, he can get insurance through the federal employees' plan; when he turned 65, he became eligible for Medicare. It may have escaped McCain's notice, but those are all government programs. And, if that care is good enough for him, then why not everybody else?

Jonathan Cohn is a senior editor at The New Republic.

