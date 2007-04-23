This guy showed up late and didn't have the slightest idea what he was doing. I told him that I thought the problem was outside the house. He insisted it was my modem. It was the same Linksys modem I had bought on Comcast's recommendation, and it's on the shelf of most office superstores, but he had never heard of it. One of Comcast's Motorola modems, he promised, would have me fixed up in no time. He installed it and took off. Within a few hours the little green light that indicated that the modem was alive and well and receiving signals from the Comcast mothership flickered and went out.

That's when Comcast started ignoring me altogether. Internet service continued to be spotty, but when I called the company--no matter what time of day or night--I got a message that, due to a large call volume, they couldn't answer. According to the franchise agreement that Comcast signed with the county in 1998, it was supposed to answer 90 percent of the calls to its consumer lines within 30 seconds. They were also supposed to complete 95 percent of repairs within 24 hours. Good luck.

I contacted Keith again, and, after a day or two, someone from Comcast called to arrange another visit. This time two guys knocked on my door. They checked to see whether the cables in my house were attached (they were). They tried another cable modem (to no avail) and then gave up and departed, leaving the cable television out of commission. But I wasn't completely without reward. They also left behind a new, unused cable modem sitting in a box on the coffee table. (It's now in the bookcase.) I emailed Keith yet again, and, due to his prodding, Comcast finally admitted--six months after the start of my ordeal--that the problem wasn't in my house. It was in their switches. A few days later, my service was restored.

But the story doesn't end there. Last month, the company offered to upgrade my cable TV (more channels!) and Internet service (greater speed!) if I'd simply change my home phone service to Comcast. The price came to about one-third less than I'd been paying separately for the three services. "What could go wrong?" I told myself. With my rates going up, I took the "three-in-one" offer.

At first, it appeared that the subcontracted serviceman who installed my phone line had actually accomplished his mission: When I picked up the receiver, I heard a dial tone. But three days later, when I called home to tell my wife that I was on the way, I got no answer, even though I knew she was at home. It turned out that our new Comcast phone dialed out, but it didn't ring when you called in.