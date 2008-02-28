William F. Buckley's biographer remembers the great conservative.

Bill Buckley, who died yesterday, will, of course, be remembered as the man who was most singly responsible for the modern conservative movement. Before 1955, when Buckley founded National Review, there were disparate strands of an American right--from free market anti-New Dealers to traditionalists like Russell Kirk to anti-Semitic crackpots like Gerald L. K. Smith. Through National Review, Buckley constructed a new conservatism by knitting together the traditional and free-market strands of the right with the militant anti-Communism of former Communists and Trotskyists like Whittaker Chambers and James Burnham and by casting out of the new mix the various anti-Semites and kooks. Barry Goldwater was around, too, but Goldwater’s politics--set forth in a book ghosted by National Review editor Brent Bozell, Bill’s brother-in-law--were inconceivable before National Review. Buckley provided the synthesis.

Buckley didn’t necessarily provide the theory. He was a brilliant impresario and editor and later became an exceptional columnist and television personality. Buckley himself yearned to write what he called a “big book” on the model of Russell Kirk’s The Conservative Mind--it was to be called The Revolt against the Masses--but he gave up in the early ’60s and settled for the fast lane of punditry, hosting Firing Line, and later novel-writing. A conservative by political reputation and a traditionalist in his faith, he was nonetheless at home, and reached the peak of his own success, during the frenetic ’60s. He was most comfortable in the role of a rebel--and as Dwight Macdonald wrote in a review of Buckley’s first book, God and Man at Yale, he had much of the temperament and sensibility but none (or very little) of the political outlook of the left-wing rebel.

When I was writing his biography, William F. Buckley, Jr.: Patron Saint of the Conservatives (1988), I had trouble understanding his Catholicism, but I finally figured it out when I was watching him host Evelyn Waugh’s Brideshead Revisited on public television. Buckley’s Catholicism was not the docile faith of the working-class Irish or Italian. Instead, he was very much in the mold of the English Catholic, for whom religion is a fighting faith against the prevailing Anglican Church. Thus, Buckley would feel no compunction in challenging American Catholics’ deeply held support for welfare capitalism or later in rebelling against Pope John XXII’s Pacem in Terris.