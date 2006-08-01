If this opening sounds astonishingly silly, that's because it is. But, while there are plenty of embarrassing moments still to come--when, for instance, V brings Evey to his art-strewn secret lair and declares, "It's my home. I call it the Shadow Gallery"--the film gradually acquires considerable narrative texture and weight. V conducts a series of vendettas against individual enemies that are staged with style and sophistication. Evey leaves and reunites with V more than once, at one point hiding out with her kindly boss (Stephen Fry), who proves to be a secret subversive--a gay art collector who uses his TV variety show to poke fun at the government. (At least, that is, until said government breaks into his house and beats him to death.) And a sympathetic policeman named Finch (Stephen Rhea), himself something of an outsider thanks to his Irish heritage, tries to piece together V's history, which seems connected to a secret government prison camp long since abandoned.

Fry and Rhea both bring a dose of nuance and humanity to the proceedings, and thank goodness. The villains of the film are for the most part one-dimensional monsters: a pedophile priest, a bullyboy talk-show host, a dead-eyed chief of the secret police, and John Hurt as the "Chancellor," a ranting, goateed tyrant whose towering countenance berates his underlings from what appears to be an Imax screen. (It's an enjoyable if obvious reversal of his casting as Winston Smith in 1984.) V, too, is an inevitably distant, inhuman figure, expressionless and indistinct in his jester's mask. At times Weaving's dialogue, which was re-dubbed after filming, seems utterly disconnected from V's grinning visage, as if it were the voice of a disembodied narrator. (Indeed, it's not even consistently Weaving behind the mask; in addition to stunt doubles, there are still some scenes that feature James Purefoy, who was initially cast as V, but left after a few weeks of filming.) As Evey, Portman is the film's intended star, but she carries it only intermittently. I've written before about the actress's disconcerting girlishness, and while it is less problematic here than in other recent performances (with the exception of an all-too-convincing scene in which she dresses up as teenage pedophile-bait), she still fails to command the camera's attention. As a result, the scenes between Evey and V are frequently the least compelling in the film.

The supporting performances by Fry and Rhea (and also Sinead Cusack, as a repentant villainess) are equally crucial as a counterpoint to the otherwise pitiless politics of the film: They suggest the possibility of reconciliation, of a middle ground between the government jackboot and V's violent resistance. There is a period in the latter half of the movie, when the filmmakers show signs of recognizing V to be a mirror image of the very dictators he seeks to depose: He uses torture toward dubious ends; he foments disorder, culminating in a little girl's death, in order to rouse the public to his cause. For a while, it seems even Evey, the movie's conscience, may abandon V's retributive plan.

Alas, she doesn't. In the end, the moral ambiguities are cast aside, as if the inadvertent missteps of a film that has exceeded its creators' grasp. V is once again the hero--a role the movie still inanely imagines he shares with Fawkes--and we are meant to cheer not one but two violent climaxes. The first is a bloody blade ballet in which V dispatches a troop of paramilitary thugs, a scene that fetishizes knives as thoroughly as The Matrix did bullets. V's shimmering blades pinwheel through the air and arterial spray blossoms like crimson fireworks, all in rapturous slo mo. Earlier in the film, V had lectured, "While the truncheon can be used in lieu of conversation, words will always retain their power." Evidently, he meant on those occasions when you don't have a good stiletto handy.

A few minutes later we're treated to a scene still more troublesome. The government has already been toppled and its villainous architects killed. And yet, Parliament must still be blown up, fulfilling Fawkes's 400-year-old dream but no other discernable purpose. Tchaikovsky's notes swell anew as orange flames shatter the tall windows of Westminster and hurl the clock faces from Big Ben. The only explanation we're offered is V's earlier admonition that "a building is a symbol, as is the act of destroying it.... blowing up a building can change the world." This is inarguably true, as two separate al Qaeda attacks on the World Trade Towers amply demonstrated. (It is a resonance to which V for Vendetta is either sadly oblivious or perversely attracted.) In detonating Westminster, the Wachowskis and McTeigue go at once too far and not far enough: too far, in expecting us to applaud the senseless destruction of one of the historic cathedrals of democracy; and not far enough, in hesitating to make their point by blowing up the White House or the Capitol dome, the true targets of their juvenile political ire. Their film is a bank shot against Bush, simultaneously radical and cowardly. In the end it's not clear which characteristic is the more embarrassing.