Is there anything sorrier than the modern party boss? Once, bossespresided over Congress like emperors. They sealed who would live andwho would die, picking the incumbents who could face reelection andinstructing a few doomed souls to spend more time with theirfamilies. But that era is gone. Gunning to take the bosses' placeare blogger NZ Bear, talk-radio host Hugh Hewitt, and WashingtonTimes columnist Frank Gaffney. This trio helped start the newlyminted Victory Caucus--dedicated, in part, to defeating Republicanincumbents who have criticized George W. Bush's Baghdad surge. Inthat capacity, the group has not only angled to usurp the bosses'old job of forcibly retiring pesky congressmen; it has invited themasses to help wield the hatchet, encouraging its website's chatforums to nominate the most deserving and conquerable victims, a la"American Idol." Virginia Senator John Warner and FloridaRepresentative Ric Keller are particular favorites. But, as onecommenter announces, "Lawn Boy Keller is just the beginning!"

Washington is now awash in ideological groups intent on purifyingthe parties. First, there came the supply-side Club for Growth,which has spent several election cycles trying to purge Republicanswho fail to genuflect before the Laffer curve. But Ned Lamont'striumph over Joe Lieberman in last summer's Democratic primary--andthe Club for Growth's near-toppling of Lincoln Chafee in hisprimary--has inspired a new mania for purging. In Lamont's wake,MoveOn, some unions, and the blogger Markos Moulitsas foundedWorking For Us (WFU), a liberal PAC, which targets Democraticcongressmen who deviate on core issues like trade or laborpractices. WFU's nonprofit counterpart has already raised $200,000to spend on ads and phone blitzes in the run-up to the 2008primaries. Everywhere you look, it seems, there's a wannabeRobespierre.

It is a strange time for such an outburst of internecine struggle.The two parties are locked in an epic struggle for control ofCongress, where every incumbent occupies precious turf. And whatmakes the fratricide even more striking is that many of itsparticipants were so recently relatively content with the party.Take NZ Bear (he won't disclose his real name), a dirty blond fromSouthern California who holds the exalted title ConservativePolitical Action Committee (cpac) Blogger of the Year. Before themidterms, NZ never imagined that he would launch a movement tosabotage the National Republican Senatorial Committee (nrsc). But,after the majority had been lost and the Republican leadershipfreed its members to vote for the Democrats' antiwar resolution, NZbegan to feel deeply frustrated. "Basically, Hugh [Hewitt] and Isort of mentally snapped," he recalls. The result was the VictoryCaucus's precursor, a petition where more than 30,000 signerspromised not to donate to the nrsc unless it withheld money fromanti-surge senators. They expressed their mood with a poem on thepledge's website: k

