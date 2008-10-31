How an upstart Republican candidate in Scranton is trying to hitch a ride on Obama's coattails.

DUNMORE, PENNSYLVANIA--With just two weeks left until the election, Democratic Representative Paul Kanjorski is in the back room of Ragnacci’s, a cozy sports bar just outside of Scranton, doing his best to fire up a crowd of mostly elderly voters. “Obama’s going to win big in northeastern Pennsylvania,” the 71-year-old lawmaker declares. “And I’m going to win”--here he pauses--“reasonably big in northeastern Pennsylvania!”

It was not the gentleman from Nanticoke’s most inspired rhetoric. Across the country, Democratic House members and their would-be colleagues are basking in the glow of Obama-mania and Bush-phobia, enjoying trickle-down enthusiasm that they’re hoping will result in gains comparable to their 31-seat pick-up in 2006. And it’s reasonable to assume that the Democratic triumph would extend to Pennsylvania’s 11th district, given that it’s anchored by Scranton--the blue-collar city that’s been invoked with such frequency by Democrats this year. But Kanjorski was wise to insert a qualifier. Despite an impressive war chest of over $2 million, supplemented with cash from the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, the congressman is trailing his underfunded opponent, Lou Barletta, in independent polls by as many as nine points. CQ Politics has given him the inauspicious distinction of being “the only non-freshman Democrat facing a serious challenge” this year. Against his opponent, a folk hero among the “secure our borders” crowd, the narratives of the national election are playing out on a small scale--but in reverse: The Republican challenger is running as the change candidate, and the 24-year career congressman is struggling to define himself against this season’s most popular political narrative.

On the crest of a hill on I-81, a highway that leads north from Harrisburg to Hazleton, a billboard quotes from Leviticus 19:34: “You shall treat the alien who resides with you no differently than the natives born among you.” Such a sign might seem out of place in a state where Latino immigrants make up an estimated 180,000 of the state’s 12 million residents. But, in recent years, as transplants from New York began to spill over into nearby Hazleton, the city of about 25,000 began to look radically different--to the chagrin of some of its lifelong residents. In 2006, Mayor Barletta saw a chance to crack down. After an unsolved murder the mayor claims was committed by illegal immigrants, Barletta signed into law ordinances that, if they had passed legal scrutiny, would have imposed some of the nation’s strictest punishments on landlords and businesses dealing with undocumented immigrants. The ACLU presented a legal challenge, and, during the course of the proceedings, Barletta appeared repeatedly in the national press to tell how the murder of the Hazletonian (“shot between the eyes,” he told them again and again) was the last straw. The tough-talking, “illegal-is-illegal” mayor emerged as a local celebrity: a pioneering small-town defender frustrated by the federal government’s failure to take on immigration reform.

Last year, Barletta was reelected with 94 percent of the vote, a mandate typically afforded only to election thieves and autocrats. Minority Leader John Boehner (one of several high-profile Republicans to recruit him, according to a state party official) has promised him a seat on the Transportation Committee—not a bad appointment, for a district laced with so many highways. American Conservative branded him “America’s Mayor.”