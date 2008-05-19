The IRB achieved some success in policing the Teamsters. In its first decade, it
suspended or ousted more than 500 individual Teamsters and recommended that the
union place 27 locals under “trusteeship,” which consists of replacing the local’s
leadership with outsiders appointed by the international. It also instituted
democratic elections of the top officers in the union, and ordered the ouster
of former Teamster president Ron Carey for accepting illegal campaign donations
in his 1996 election defeat of James P. Hoffa, who succeeded Carey three years
later, and continues to lead the union today.
But Hoffa and the Teamster
leadership have chafed under government supervision. To build an argument for
getting rid of the IRB, Hoffa set up his own internal oversight group. It was
called RISE (or Respect, Integrity, Strength, and Ethics) and was run by a
former federal prosecutor and organized crime expert Ed Stier. In August 2001, Hoffa
said,
“It’s time for the government to move out. We’ve created programs where the
union is clean, and it’s time for us to get from under government supervision.”
And Hoffa, President Bush and Representative Peter Hoekstra, a conservative
Republican who chaired a key House subcommittee, began an elaborate courtship
aimed on Hoffa’s part at disbanding the IRB.
But Hoffa’s efforts were
derailed by a sensational IRB report that appeared late that year detailing the
efforts of Chicago Teamsters, working with a Chicago labor broker, Richard
Simon, whom Stier would later describe as “having ties to organized crime,” to
undermine a Teamster local in Las Vegas by negotiating non-union, low-wage
agreements to service the city’s numerous business conventions. (I wrote an article, “Dirty Deal,” about this investigation in The New Republic on April 1, 2002.) The
arrangement was a clear breach of the union’s commitment under the National
Labor Relations Act to offer “fair representation” to its members. Yet Hoffa
and his top leadership initially aided the scheme by firing Las Vegas Teamster
officials who objected. Finally, the IRB expelled William Hogan, the President
of local 714, the most powerful Teamster in Chicago,
and forced the Teamsters to put a stop to the collusion between the Chicago officials and Simon in Las Vegas.
Meanwhile, Stier did feel
that he was making progress in his first years on the job, and it was not out
of the question to imagine that RISE could not merely supplement, but supplant
the IRB. In 2002, Teamster Spokesman Bret Caldwell told me that once the IRB was
shut down, RISE will "ensure that corruption is fully eliminated from the
union." For Stier, however, those
hopes were dashed the next year when he began investigating Chicago-area
Teamster locals for corruption. As he later detailed in a report, Stier
discovered “multiple issues related to organized crime [and] corruption” in
Local 714, and similar issues in five other area locals. The report concluded,
“Issues related to organized crime infiltration and associated corruption in
the Chicago
area are numerous and cut across jurisdictional lines.” But in the fall of
2003, as Stier was still in the midst of his investigation, the Teamster
leadership began objecting vociferously to it, and in February 2004, Hoffa shut
it down.
That April, Stier and 20
other investigators and lawyers involved with RISE resigned in protest. In the
report that Stier subsequently issued, he put the blame for his departure on
Hoffa’s Executive Assistant and on the president of Chicago Joint Council 25 of
the Teamsters. He accused them of bowing to present from “the Chicago organized crime family--known as the
Chicago ‘Outfit’--[which] concluded that its interests in Teamster matters were
threatened by IBT investigative activities and had ordered those activities
shut down.”