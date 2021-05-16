Made In America

In bringing about these happy outcomes, the "American people" would do two things. As the constituting authority, they would "ordain" the Constitution, converting those 7,000 or so words proposed by the Philadelphia convention into a fundamental law that bound both general and state governments; thus a federal system would be created that was authorized not by a compact among the states, but, as the preamble says, by the will of "We, the People of the United States." Madison was less consistent on this point than other nationalists, such as James Wilson. Yet their assertion of "an uncontrolled constituent power in the people," as Morgan puts it, served the eminently Madisonian purpose of undercutting any claim by the states to ultimate authority and became a main argument against nullification, interposition, and secession throughout our history.

As the governing authority, the American people also manned the machine they had set up for their governance. Its design, however, was no mere rendition of what Madison called "the republican principle" of majority rule. The Framers would agree that if you think of the people as abstracted from an institutional structure, the belief in popular government is indeed, as Morgan says, a "fiction." In order to turn that fiction into reality, the new system was therefore composed of elaborate mechanisms to counter the self-destructive tendencies of government by the people and to elicit its superior wisdom. The fundamental law laid down certain restraints upon government, restraints first mainly on the states and then on Congress in the Bill of Rights. Its nationalist champions, however, thought of it in a positive sense, terming it, in Wilson's words, "a declaration of the people in what manner they choose to be governed." Constitutionalism is sometimes conceived as hostile to democracy. In our beginnings it appeared not in opposition to popular government, but as an indispensable instrument of it.

We admire the deeds of the Framers. No one had ever done anything quite like this before. But what about their ideas? How innovative was Madison's "invention"?

Some scholars think that the case for the small republic and against the big republic goes back to classical thought. Plato and Aristotle did take up the question of scale, and both came down on the side of smallness. They applied this constraint, however, not only to government by the many, but to any decent regime--of the one, the few, the many, or a mix. The first clear statement I can find that scale uniquely constrains republics comes in Machiavelli's Discourses of 1513. Comparing the fate of popular government in the small republics of Sparta and Venice with its fate in the great Roman republic, Machiavelli concluded, for much the same reasons later advanced by Montesquieu, that if a republic were big enough for defense, it would succumb to internal "confusion" and ultimately to Caesarism; at the same time, he granted that if it were small enough for self-government, it would be weak against external foes. Seeing no escape from this dilemma of scale, Machiavelli reluctantly gave up the republican cause and declared his preference for the "greatness" of imperial Rome.