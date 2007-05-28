Films Worth Seeing

Fracture. An agreeable thriller about the conflict between a murderer who thinks he can get away with it and a persistent assistant D.A. The plot conflict is no more interesting than that between the acting styles of Anthony Hopkins, the criminal, and the casual vernacular style of the D.A., Ryan Gosling. (05.21.07)

The Hoax. Clifford Irving's notorious scam bout a fake Howard Hughes biography is here converted into a fast-paced picture that tells the story without much ethical complexity. Richard Gere creates a vigorous Irving. (05.07.07)