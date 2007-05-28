Films Worth Seeing

This week's movie picks from TNR's film critic

(Click on film's title to read SK's original review.)

Away from Her. Excellent. Sarah Polley, a proven acting talent, here adapts an Alice Munro story and directs it with empathy. A middle-aged Canadian couple go through affecting episodes as Alzheimer's descends on the wife. Not gruesome but melancholy. Julie Christie and Gordon Pinsent shine. (Reviewed 05.21.07)

Fracture. An agreeable thriller about the conflict between a murderer who thinks he can get away with it and a persistent assistant D.A. The plot conflict is no more interesting than that between the acting styles of Anthony Hopkins, the criminal, and the casual vernacular style of the D.A., Ryan Gosling. (05.21.07)