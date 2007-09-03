To understand why, you have to go back to the '90s, when Sampras and the Bollettieri disciples were in their prime. Of course, tennis had its share of amazing contests and compelling narratives during this decade--the 1992 duel between Stefan Edberg and Michael Chang that lasted five-and-a-half hours; the 1996 match when Sampras vomited from dehydration during a fifth-set tiebreaker before somehow pulling out a victory over unheralded Spaniard Alex Corretja; the multiple rebirths of Andre Agassi, who matured from a shallow, overhyped teenager into the most sympathetic, intelligent, and willful tennis personality of his generation.

But these bright spots provided only partial relief from a fundamental problem: The professional game was changing in ways that made it progressively less appealing to watch. With the exception of Wimbledon (where serve and volleyers could still thrive, thanks to the grass courts) and Sampras (who continued to serve and volley, albeit with a hulking, passionless efficiency that turned off many fans), the game was increasingly dominated by big servers and baseliners. As rackets continued to improve and as players got stronger and stronger--serious weight training came later to tennis than to other major sports--the serves only got bigger and the danger of approaching the net only became more pronounced. The result was that, by the late '90s, tennis appeared headed toward an oppressive homogeneity. And the strategic complexity inherent in a match-up between contrasting styles--say, the serve-and-volley game of Navratilova versus the baseline game of Evert--seemed like it could become a thing of the past.

There were other causes for concern, too. People tend to forget this now, but at the dawn of the decade--as the reign of Sampras, Agassi, and Graf drew to a close--the future of tennis appeared to rest in the hands of the charmless Andy Roddick, the racist Lleyton Hewitt, the sullen Marat Safin, the sneering Martina Hingis, and the beautiful Anna Kournikova, who, alas, wasn't much of a tennis player. If there were rivalries among this new generation of players, they weren't nearly compelling enough to attract the attention of the average fan in the way McEnroe's years-long duel with Borg had. Actually, the only rivalry worth watching was the one between Venus and Serena Williams, eccentric (if not exactly appealing) sisters with bold and innovative styles of play. Unfortunately, they never performed well against each other--which was a serious problem, since there was a time when it seemed probable they would meet in the finals of every Grand Slam tournament from 2001 through 2011.

And then along came Roger Federer. He hasn't saved tennis alone, but the story of the sport's revival begins with him. At 26, Federer is well on his way to becoming the greatest tennis player of all time, yet the astounding way in which he towers over tennis history isn't the most surprising thing about him. The key point about Federer was made by David Foster Wallace last year in a wonderful New York Times essay. Federer, Wallace explained, represents a revolutionary break with the style of play that preceded him. Yes, his serve is powerful, and yes his groundstrokes are punishing. But his major innovation has been to marry the power of the modern game to a finesse that harkens back to the era of McEnroe and the serve-and-volley specialists. In other words, he has used elements of the old to create something completely new. By taking tennis backward, he has moved the sport forward.

Federer has also changed the games of other top players for the better. Because he surpasses every other player so profoundly in natural talent, his rivals have needed to search for clever ways to beat him. This has forced strategy back to the fore of men's tennis. And so you had the spectacle of Roddick--a confirmed baseliner who is coached by Connors, another confirmed baseliner--rushing the net madly this week in a bid to disrupt Federer's rhythm. (It almost worked.) And you have the spectacle of Rafael Nadal, raised to be a conventional baseliner on the clay courts of Mallorca, slowly transforming himself into an all-court player in order to challenge Federer on hard courts and grass. During Nadal's round-of-sixteen match this week with countryman David Ferrer, McEnroe--the serve-and-volley-purist-turned-commentator--remarked with evident glee that he couldn't believe he was watching two players from Spain volleying so much.