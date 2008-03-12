A Tribe Called Quest

Joseph, who is the chairman of the Jewish community, is a 40-ish man with a catcher's mitt of a face. Our first night in the village happened to be a Friday, and, when we arrived, his children were just beginning to prepare for the Sabbath meal. Joseph's daughter Sarah laid a crocheted tablecloth across the table in the guest room and set up a couple of candlesticks and a Kiddush cup. The younger children drifted in and out--Joseph's son Bright locked onto my traveling companion's iPod and started watching "South Park" videos, while another young Armah, Joshua, started chatting me up about Arnold Schwarzenegger, recounting the second act of True Lies. Then he picked up a child's Passover Haggadah and recited the entire story of Moses to me in English.

Once the table was set, we sang the usual psalm, "Song for the Sabbath Day," in Twi, the predominant local language. Wine being a tough get on the outskirts of Sefwi Wiawso, Joseph recited the Kiddush over Coca-Cola and then left us to eat by ourselves--a meal that we later determined to be Gino's Mackerel in Tomato Sauce with rice, which, judging from its advertising presence on the country's highways, is huge in Ghana. While we were eating, I peeked out the window and saw Joseph and seven kids squeezed around a single pot of food on the lawn.

The rest of the weekend offered that same strange mix of recognition and alienation. But the main weirdness came not from the New Adiembrans themselves, but from the way American Jews, including me, related to them. For my part, I felt an instinctive, atavistic urge to view Joseph and his community as purveyors of an unspoiled brand of Judaism--even knowing that their claims to Jewish roots are, let's be honest, probably imaginary. It was clear, from reading travelers' blogs and the B&B-ish guest registry that Joseph makes everyone sign, that others were drawn in too: Americans wrote glowingly about their "amazing Shabbat!" and the wonder of celebrating their Judaism with their African "brothers and sisters."

Later on, I read a Kulanu newsletter from Fall 2000 that seemed to take this to a further level, treating the Sefwi Wiawso Jews almost as subjects to be molded in the image of modern American Judiasm. In a particularly evangelizing passage, the newsletter read: "Only when the Sefwi Ghanaians are universally accepted as Jews around the world, when they read and speak Hebrew with the fluency that now evades them, when they are able to live in Israel, or at least visited [sic] it, only then will the job be finished." It's as if the proselytizing instinct that lead to the globalization of Christianity and Islam is making itself known in Judaism as well, just in this roundabout, suppressed way of reaching out to the "lost tribe" of Ghana. It's a weird form of cultural imperialism--using the Ghanaians to graft fake roots onto a deracinated group. The American Jews clearly need the Ghanaian Jews far more than they need us.

I felt this most sharply on Saturday morning, after a couple of six-year-old boys picked us up for services. They led us along a dirt path for 20 minutes before dropping us off at the one-room synagogue and vanishing. Inside, the vast majority of the congregants were children. The male members sat in pews on the left side facing a tiny, hammeredtogether wooden ark and the females sat on the right. We took seats toward the back, donning the proffered neon-pink-and- yellow prayer shawls, and the service began.