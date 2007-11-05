Why Any Effort to Reform the Primary Process is Doomed.

It is no secret: National political parties are losing control of the presidential nominating process. The system finds itself in such chaos that Senators Amy Klobuchar, Joe Lieberman and Lamar Alexander--the latter two former presidential candidates themselves--have stepped in with a plan for massive reform. The bill, however, would presumably face a court challenge, and recent Supreme Court decisions indicate it, and any other legislative effort, would likely be struck down.

Klobuchar's bill, which she first offered on July 31, proposes to carve the country into four regions. Each region which would be assigned a window in which its states would be allowed to hold their nominating contests. Every four years, a new region would hold contests first, giving every state an equal chance at an early say in the process. In order to attract important support from the traditional early states, Iowa and New Hampshire would still be allowed to hold their contests first.

The legislation is just one of many threats to the primary process as it currently exists. The other major challenge is coming from the states themselves. Both political parties are doing everything they can to maintain some semblance of control over the system, threatening to strip states of their convention delegates if they don’t fall in line. The Democratic National Committee took away all of Florida ’s delegates after the state moved its primary up to January 29, a week before the allowed February 5 “window.” Michigan , which moved its primary to January 15, will probably face the same fate. The Republican National Committee, which does not grant waivers to early states, will cut the delegate votes of New Hampshire , South Carolina , Wyoming , Michigan , and Florida in half.

But as the growing list of transgressor states shows, structurally, the DNC and RNC do not have much power to prevent states from holding their nominating contests whenever they please. And a legislative fix like the Klobuchar-Lieberman-Alexander bill has its own hurdles. Few senators have signed on as cosponsors, though it has won the support of the National Association of Secretaries of State. But the biggest obstacle is its probable unconstitutionality.