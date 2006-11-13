Some of his critics on the left lauded Schwarzenegger for these and other reversals, but, in truth, he had little choice. Labor could have forced through a minimum-wage increase by sponsoring a ballot initiative. The teachers' union might have won an increase in education funding through a lawsuit it had filed against the governor. (By boosting the funding, he was able to settle the lawsuit instead.)

Further evidence that Schwarzenegger's moves are more strategic than ideological is that he also has abandoned more liberal positions when it suits him. After championing rehabilitation and prison reform early in his term, despite fierce opposition from the powerful prison guards' union, his team reached out to that union this year and he muted those messages. Two of Schwarzenegger's top corrections officials resigned, reportedly frustrated that reform efforts had lost momentum.

But Schwarzenegger's clearest reversal has been on Indian gambling.In his first year in office, he sharply criticized wealthy Southern California Indian tribes for seeking rapid expansion and worked to guarantee collective bargaining rights for workers in Indian casinos. But, facing the possibility that wealthy tribes could spend millions against him in the campaign this year,Schwarzenegger signed agreements that, if they are ever approved by the legislature, would grant massive expansion without the labor protections he had once insisted upon. (Instead of attacking the governor, the tribes are supporting Republicans and Democrats who backed these new compacts.)

The governor's strategy not only rehabilitated his candidacy but also demonstrated his keen sense of political timing. Since the special election, Schwarzenegger has frequently expressed remorse for his special election push-- for a time, he seemed to offer another public regret nearly every day. In a country weary of its proudly stubborn president, his mea culpas played beautifully. With each deal he made with Democrats, Schwarzenegger sold himself more aggressively as a peacemaker and, ultimately, as a national example that should be noticed in hyper-partisan Washington.

Less than a year after his political nadir, he is again offering the United States political advice. "They're frozen," he said recently of members of Congress. "They can't do anything in Washington because it's Democrats against Republicans, Republicans against Democrats, rather than, `Let us solve the problems of this country.'"

Schwarzenegger's approach to reelection is hardly unprecedented. In2002, his predecessor, Gray Davis, a centrist Democrat, won reelection after appeasing liberal interest groups and unions. That strategy--which systematically removed potential obstacles to his reelection but didn't excite the public--ultimately led to his downfall. Turnout in the 2002 election was so low that Davis left himself vulnerable to recall. To qualify a recall, one must get a number of signatures equal to 12 percent of the total number of votes cast in the most recent gubernatorial race. In 2003, a recall could qualify for fewer than 900,000 signatures, which cost less than

$2 million to get. When an anti-tax activist named Ted Costa saw how cheap a recall would be, he filed a recall petition.

Schwarzenegger may be falling into a similar trap. The same polls that show him in the lead also suggest that turnout may be a record low. An October survey by the Public Policy Institute of California showed that the percentage of Californians following the Angelides-Schwarzenegger race "very closely" stood at just 19 percent, even less than the 22 percent following Davis's race before the 2002election. (The recall and the 2004 presidential campaign were very closely followed by 49 percent and 61 percent of Californians,respectively.)

The governor's promises also add to the long-term political risk he faces. As he has made deals that require more spending, the projected budget shortfall for the next fiscal year has increased to nearly

$5 billion, up from about $4 billion this year. If he cuts spending to make up the difference, he could face howls of betrayal from the Democrats who are singing his praises this year. If he raises taxes, he would violate his core promise to Republicans not to do so. In truth, Schwarzenegger has changed direction so many times that, no matter what moves he makes next year, he's likely to be accused--with some justification--of the sort of huge flip-flop that, in California, has sparked popular revolt. As an international celebrity, the governor might make an attractive target for attention-seekers, be they liberal or conservative.

When he is asked which Schwarzenegger will show up next year, the governor is fond of saying: "There is only one Arnold." Limited to two terms and ineligible for the presidency, he has suggested this could be his last election. But California politics, like any B-movie, is full of explosive plot twists. Perhaps the one and only governor will be able to keep all his new friends. But it's more likely that 2006 will prove to be only an election-year breather before another divisive political war. It may not be long before the left or right of California politics finds the motive and opportunity to seek the recall of Arnold Schwarzenegger.