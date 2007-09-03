California Conservatives Are Down, But They're Far From Out

On August 21, California legislators ended a 51-day standoff and agreed to a $145 billion budget for the 2007-2008 fiscal year. 14 Republican members of the state Senate had engineered the gridlock by refusing to provide the final vote needed to reach the two-thirds threshold required for passage of the budget.

With the immediate crisis averted, the state can resume payments to the clinics, nursing homes, child-care centers, and other social-service providers whose funding was suspended when the legislature failed to agree on a budget by the July 1 constitutional deadline. But the budget clash shows that while California Republicans may be down, they are far from out.

The partisan squabbles in Sacramento were a far cry from last year's amicable legislating. In 2006, Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger and the legislature's Democratic majority agreed on legislation to increase the minimum wage and combat global warming. For the first time in six years the budget was approved before the deadline, and it was widely lauded for limiting spending growth while meeting the state's most pressing needs, like higher education, transportation, and debt repayment. "We should be proud of this budget," gushed Fabian Núñez, the Democratic speaker of the state Assembly, the lower house of the legislature. His Republican counterpart, George Plescia, was more muted but still supportive, judging it "about the best deal we could get this year."

California voters noticed. In November's election, they delivered a strong and unusually precise message: yes to Schwarzenegger's brand of post-partisanship, no to the hard-edged conservatism of the rest of the state GOP. (And, for that matter, no to the traditional big-government liberalism of the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Phil Angelides.) Exit polling revealed a remarkably satisfied electorate: 62 percent of voters said they thought the state was on the right track, up dramatically from 27 percent on the date of the recall election in 2003. Schwarzenegger was re-elected with more than 55 percent of the vote and was joined in victory by moderate Republican Steve Poizner, the party's technocratic nominee for insurance commissioner. But every conservative running for statewide office was defeated, including Tom McClintock, the patron saint of the California right since his bid for governor in the recall election, who was running for lieutenant-governor. Tony Quinn, a Republican strategist, termed the 2006 election "the end of the conservative Republican statewide in California." He said, "As long as the grass grows and the wind blows, we will never see another one of them elected statewide."