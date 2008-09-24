How the bailout helps petty tyrants.

WASHINGTON--Having spent part of my life in the developing world, I know that the nationalization of an industry or an institution is an act of robbery perpetrated under the pretense of altruism--sort of like putting lipstick on a pig--and that the consequence is poverty. That is why I and thousands of Peruvians took to the streets in 1987 to protest the government's attempt to nationalize the financial system. We prevailed, and the country was eventually able to begin its tortuous march toward modernization.

In arguing against nationalization, I often point to the United States as an example of prosperity brought about by a private enterprise economy in which, by and large, success and failure are not socialized. But after the takeover of major financial institutions by the U.S. government and the plan to buy Wall Street's bad debt--to the tune of $700 billion-plus--I will have to eat my words.

From now on, any petty tyrant anywhere in the world who takes over an industry will shut his critics up by saying that an American administration led by the party of free enterprise has done a de facto nationalization of a good chunk of U.S. capitalism.

Nothing justifies burdening taxpayers and future generations with colossal liabilities because a bunch of irresponsible bankers under the incentive of institutions designed by irresponsible politicians lent money to irresponsible citizens. The free enterprise system is a permanent referendum on the conduct of private enterprises, some of which are approved by the market while others are not, in a never-ending cycle of capital allocation determined by supply and demand, and the prices that flow from them. When a government gets in the way of that process big time, it doesn't ease the pain of economic failure--it perpetuates it.