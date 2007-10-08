The scandalous secret in John McCain's past--revealed.

'McCain said that he urged Kerry some time ago not to talk about Vietnam during his campaign. 'I did advise John. I said, "Look, you shouldn't talk about Vietnam because everybody else will. Let everybody else do it." His advisers figured that was probably not enough, that he had to emphasize that in his campaign. In my campaign, as you know, I didn't talk about it because I didn't need to.'" -- The Washington Post, August 27, 2004

The New Republic has learned that Republican Senator and presidential candidate John McCain served in the military during the Vietnam war and was captured and tortured as a prisoner of war. McCain, who is notoriously reticent about his Vietnam-era history, has not yet confirmed or denied this discovery, though, in fairness to him, tnr has not yet gotten around to calling his office for comment, what with all the interesting things to read on the Internet.

This discovery could shake the Arizona senator's already foundering campaign. McCain has expressed a principled opposition to candidates running on their military service. As he said about John Kerry in 2004, "Let's worry about the war that's going on in Iraq. Probably some American is dying today in Iraq. I'd like us to focus our attention on the war at hand and how we can win it, rather than revisiting the one that was over thirty years ago." No doubt McCain would be mortified if his own Vietnam record were injected into the present campaign.

The first clue toward unearthing McCain's history of service was his recent campaigning in New Hampshire, where he has surrounded himself with Vietnam veterans, worn a navy hat, and frequently campaigned in VFW halls. Why, I wondered, would McCain, of all people, focus his efforts among veterans, especially those of Vietnam vintage?