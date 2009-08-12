Once More, With Feeling!

In the last month, Michael Jackson departed us for the great Neverland in the sky, and Jon dumped Kate for a younger woman. And yet, with perhaps the grim exception of Larry King, health care reform is now dominating the media. These days, you can't turn on the news, flip through a newspaper, or open a Web browser without hearing about it. And the material is hardly frothy. Should insurance exchanges include firewalls? Should we change the Sustainable Growth Rate? Is it time to create an Independent Medicare Advisory Council? Score one for American political discourse.

And, while these discussions may not always make for scintillating television--more than one commentator came away from Barack Obama's prime-time press conference complaining about the professor-in-chief's tedious explanations--in many ways, the focus on arcane legislative details is a good thing. It's a sign that the president and Congress are serious about the issue--and dealing with it in a serious way. They're way past broad principles and slogans, deep in the weeds of writing actual legislation. And you can't get legislation right if you don't spend time working through the inevitable complications of reorganizing one-sixth of the U.S. economy.

Still, something strange, and not entirely welcome, has happened in the last few weeks: The focus on policy minutiae has crowded out part of the big picture. Health care has become almost entirely a technical discussion, rather than a personal one. It's all about deficit neutrality and bending the curve, instead of making sure every American can get affordable medical care.

Of course, it's true that reform requires more government--and large swaths of the public don't trust the government; many equate government spending with government debt, which they then equate with a bad economy. To win over these voters, Obama and his allies have rightly emphasized their determination to make sure reform pays for itself--and that, over the long term, it will reduce the cost of medical care. By its very nature, that's a complicated, technical discussion.