Which bring us to the second dimension of the film: It is a meditation on the civilizing--and the consequent destruction--of the masculine West of Leone's previous films. The Italian title of the film is C'era Una Volta Il West, which translated literally means "Once upon a time there was the West." Leone is not telling a story set in the West, he is telling a story about the West, an explanatory fable about why it came to an end. That end is metaphorically brought about by Leone's two new characters, Ferzetti and Cardinale. Ferzetti, with his money and his train, personifies the twin engines of capitalism and technology. The former corrupts and weakens, the latter obviates the need for heroes. (It is no coincidence that the movie both begins and ends with the arrival of a train.) This theme is made explicit when Fonda recognizes that Ferzetti's methods--cash and surrogates--will never work for him, and decides to confront Bronson directly. "So you found out you're not a businessman after all," Bronson tells him. Fonda replies, "Just a man." "An ancient race," Bronson muses. "Other Mortons will be along and they'll kill it off." Cardinale's role in the passing of the West is never made quite so explicit but is equally central: She is the pioneer woman who brings stability and order, who domesticates the masculine chaos around her. As the railway workers arrive at the end of the film, bringing commerce and modernization, she is the only remaining character who does not flee back into the wilderness.

On its final level, Once Upon a Time in the West is about not only the end of the West but the end of the Western. Written by Leone, Bernardo Bertolucci, and Dario Argento, master cineastes all, it is a film about film, a loving encapsulation of--and eulogy for--the American Western. Christopher Frayling, author of the Leone biography Something To Do With Death, cites innumerable allusions to classic Westerns, including High Noon, Shane, The Searchers, The Iron Horse, The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance, Johnny Guitar, and The Magnificent Seven. But Leone, Bertolucci, and Argento don't merely appropriate the elements of classic Westerns, they subvert them. Frayling notes "the series of often ironic reversals of famous moments from the Hollywood Western." As in High Noon, three gunmen working for a villain named Frank wait at the train station; but in this case they are waiting not for Frank but for his nemesis. As in Shane, a young boy goes hunting with his father, pantomiming shots at the birds overheard; but instead of encountering their champion they find only death. As in The Searchers, the cicadas' sudden silence and the birds taking wing portend an attack on the ranch; but it is not Commanches who lurk in the brush. Leone's subversion of the Western extends to his casting: Two of the three gunmen waiting for Bronson at the train station are recognizable veterans of American Westerns: Woody Strode, who appeared as a hero in several John Ford movies, and Jack Elam, who played a villain in countless films. The director kills both by the end of the first scene. Indeed, it's rumored that Leone tried to reunite Eastwood, Wallach, and Van Cleef to play the roles of the gunmen. By killing them off in the first 15 minutes, Leone would have made explicit not only his break with the "Dollar" films, but his burial of the Western altogether.

Such a dense interplay of themes and references could easily render a film dull and academic, but Leone is so technically gifted that Once Upon a Time in the West never feels like a seminar in cultural studies. "[Sergio's] movies are good directly at the surface level," co-storywriter Bertolucci explained in 1989. "There are other levels, but I think Sergio was stronger as a pure talent for mise en scene--the relationship between the camera, the bodies of the people in front of it, and the landscape--than as a philosopher." Leone's usual effects are all on display in the film, if anything more pronounced than before: The close-ups are closer, the silences are longer, the compositions--with characters in foreground, background, and sometimes midground--are more striking. The score, again by Morricone, is less giddy (there are no wails or cracking whips), but more varied and evocative, from Cardinale's tender, wistful leitmotif to the nerve-jangling electric guitar that accompanies the revelation of Bronson's identity.

But the fundamental reason that Once Upon a Time in the West succeeds as a movie as well as a treatise is Leone's undisguised affection for his subject. The director's work has always held in brilliant and precarious balance the opposite tendencies to debunk the Western and to romanticize it, to simultaneously de-mythologize and re-mythologize. His heroes may not be true heroes, but they always triumph over the true villains. The Good is always a little bit better than the Bad or the Ugly. This combination of cynicism and sincerity is especially pronounced in Once Upon a Time in the West, in which Leone mourns the death of the Western even as he himself is trying to kill it off. Nowhere is this dichotomy more evident than in his decision to briefly move production of the film to the States, so that he could film a few short scenes in Monument Valley, in front of the sandstone buttes that John Ford made famous. (The rest of the film, like his previous ones, was shot in Spain and Italy.) The move feels simultaneously ironic and earnest, knowing and heartfelt. But as always in Leone's films, it is the latter sentiment that ultimately prevails. For all its mannerism and its cleverness, Once Upon a Time in the West is a work of love.

The Home Movies List:

Genre movies about genre movies

